Marketing Matter – April 2018

Three pieces of sculpture named “Cultivate” have been unveiled at Harmony, the new Bordeaux Development and Qualico community just to the northwest of Springbank Airport.

The sculptures were design-built by Heavy Industries – a Calgary art and architectural design company specializing in design, fabrication and installing custom features that is enjoying being part of the marketing plans of a number of developers.

Harmony contracted Ryan Bessant, president of Heavy, to provide a significant piece of public art. The end result was a three-piece 27,000-pound sculpture that was designed by artist Dan Corson, a sculptor who has worked with Bessant on many other projects.

Heavy Industries is looking forward to the unveiling of another impressive piece of work: a sculpture that forms the entrance feature at the roundabout into the new ATCO Campus on 59th Avenue and Crowchild Trail SW.

AdFarm held a celebration at its office last month to congratulate founder Kim McConnell on receiving the Order of Canada.

Retired from his CEO role at the agency that remains solely dedicated to agriculture and agribusiness, McConnell is still involved as a strategic adviser but is busy with a number of corporations while also focusing on building public trust in agriculture and promoting the industry as one with a tremendous potential for young people to establish a career.

Lana Rogers PR is working with a couple of interesting new accounts. Wild Horse Capital Partners is a merchant banker specializing in investing, advising and raising capital for small businesses. Basecamp Resort is a Canmore company converting the former Bow Valley Motel into a newly-appointed Lamphouse Motel while eyeing a couple more projects in Golden and Revelstoke.

Karen Pearce, president of McCann West, who is responsible for both the Calgary and Vancouver offices of the national integrated marketing and communications agency, reports the firm has been chosen to lead the global launch for Tourism Vancouver’s destination brand.

Pearce has a dozen staffers in Vancouver but the 40 who work in the Calgary office will be very involved in executing the international launch campaign in target markets around the world.

Brandsmith has been elevating brands in diverse industries for companies such as Tourism Calgary, AltaLink and the Teatro Group. Teatro started as one flagship restaurant 25 years ago and now has seven locations in the city including the very popular Alforno Bakery & Cafe and Royale. And the team is also working with The Beltliner folks on branding two new restaurants to be opened shortly.

Parker’s Pick: Brookline Public Relations winning Alberta’s Best of Business Award of Distinction by the Alberta Chamber of Commerce