Fraser Institute to Present Founders’ Award to Al Monaco

On Thursday, October 3, 2019, the Fraser Institute will honour Al Monaco, president and CEO of Enbridge Inc., with the institute’s highest honour – the Founders’ Award – at its annual tribute gala dinner. Presented each year to an individual in recognition of their exceptional entrepreneurial achievements, generous philanthropy and dedication to competitive markets, this year’s event will feature camaraderie, congratulations, celebration and some good-natured fun.

“Mr. Monaco, or Al as he prefers, is perhaps the perfect choice to receive the Fraser Institute’s Founders’ Award this year,” says Andrew Judson, the event’s MC. “The recipients, across the country and over the years, personify the values and attributes of the Fraser Institute: the highest demonstration of integrity and excellence in the execution of their organization’s business plans, dedication to free-market principles and a commitment to their community philanthropy through participation and leadership. It’s hard to imagine a more worthy recipient in Calgary in 2019 than Al.”

Monaco was appointed president and chief executive officer and a director of Enbridge in 2012. Prior to his appointment, he served as the company’s president, gas pipelines, green energy and international. He has more than 30 years’ experience in the energy business including upstream oil and gas exploration, development and pipelines. Since joining Enbridge in 1995, he has held positions across the company’s energy infrastructure businesses including executive vice president, major projects and green energy, and as president, Enbridge gas distribution; senior vice president, corporate planning and development; and vice president, financial services and treasurer for Enbridge’s U.S.-based master limited partnership.

Monaco has an MBA (finance) from the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary, holds a CPA, CMA designation and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta. He also completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

“This year more than ever, it is crucial for the Alberta business community to recognize and honour those leaders at the forefront of our most pressing ongoing battle – getting Alberta’s resources to market,” Judson says. “Al has been a champion of the province’s resource sector for many years, and the company he leads so successfully is committed to building the pipeline infrastructure we need to improve prosperity for all Albertans – indeed all Canadians.

“The Fraser Institute’s tribute dinner is an opportunity for the Calgary business community, both the ‘downtown’ crowd and the bigger, broader ‘enterprise’ community we all depend on, to gather and acknowledge and celebrate the contributions made by a great Calgarian, Al Monaco, the great enterprise he leads, Enbridge, and the great pipeline and energy industries they engage in that support our prosperity and quality of life,” Judson says. “This is a leader, a company and industries to be proud of.”

Past Founders’ Award recipients include iconic Albertans such as Mac Van Wielingen, Fred Mannix, Ron Mannix, Nancy Southern, Clay Riddell, Hal Kvisle and Gwyn Morgan. In 2016, the institute honoured Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall for his significant contributions to Western Canada.