New Facility in Northwest Calgary Named Shane Homes YMCA After $3.5-Million Gift

The YMCA Calgary received the largest corporate gift in its 115-year history in May with an investment of $3.5 million from Shane Homes. At a naming celebration on May 26, 2017, it was announced the new City of Calgary-built YMCA currently under construction in the city’s northwest will be named Shane Homes YMCA in recognition of the Calgary-based homebuilder’s investment.

“We are tremendously happy to partner with Shane Homes to bring this transformational gift to life in service of Calgarians, particularly in the northwest,” said Shannon Doram, president and CEO of YMCA Calgary. “The Shane Homes team has really stepped up to help YMCA to ensure more Calgarians belong, grow, thrive and lead in this amazing new facility.”

With six health and wellness facilities and two more (Shane Homes YMCA and the Seton Recreation Facility YMCA) opening next year, five child development centres, two outdoor camp sites and over 60 community program sites serving all quadrants of the city, the YMCA Calgary serves thousands of Calgarians each year through a variety of programs and services.

When Shane Homes YMCA opens in Rocky Ridge in the first quarter of 2018, it will be the largest YMCA facility in North America at just under 300,000 square feet. The new city-owned, YMCA-operated facility will provide opportunities for recreation, leisure and learning through aquatics (including an eight-lane competition pool, a leisure pool, a wave system and water slides), fitness and sports facilities (including leisure and multipurpose rinks), a 300-seat theatre, arts learning and performance spaces, multipurpose areas, licensed childcare and a Calgary Public Library.

Shane Wenzel, president of Shane Homes, was on hand for the celebration. “We are strong supporters of causes that promote health, wellness and education, and that help change people’s lives for the better,” he says. “YMCA Calgary is a perfect choice to invest our support to help Calgarians thrive in a safe, active and welcoming environment.”

Founded in 1979 by Cal Wenzel, the Shane Homes Group of Companies is a homebuilder and residential community developer in Calgary and Airdrie. Its three business units – Shane Homes, Nuovo by Shane Homes and Wenzel Developments – build a range of products including condominiums, street towns, duplexes and single-family homes.