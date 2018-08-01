Marketing Matters – August 2018

Advertising and public relations agencies are surely good indicators of the health of our business community, and positive updates from several of them indicate there is a bit of a bounce back toward a busyness and fun that are essential ingredients to stimulate creative minds.

Tag Advertising reports winning no less than five new clients recently, adding two additional staff members, and being able to build an outdoor patio overlooking the second-floor office on Fourth Street SW with soft seating, umbrellas and a barbecue where they can enjoy a Friday afternoon Corona.

Cam Clark Ford Group, with five regional dealerships, is one of the new clients that have commissioned Tag to brand and market their entities under one umbrella, including media planning and buying.

Growing and marketing of cannabis has caught the attention of many businesses from universities to construction companies, lawyers to commercial Realtors. And Tag has won back-to-back wins in the industry with Bloom Cultivation and NewEra to handle branding and marketing from genetics to retail distribution.

Tag has also been given the nod to rebrand international E&P industry firm 3esi-Enersight from name and logo to international sales packages and online media. Number five welcomed into the stable of new accounts is Bentall Kennedy which includes responsibility for its 70 malls across Canada with top priorities being working with Calgary’s North Hill location and Parkland Mall in Yorkton, Saskatchewan.

+

Founder and chief strategist Sheenah Rogers-Pfeiffer reports progressive changes at Anstice Communications which has evolved from the traditional advertising agency model into a full-service agency. She has also led Anstice to become an industry leader in FX (female experience) – demonstrating the “she-economy” and strong understanding of the earning and spending power of women.

Anstice has also increased its staff count by welcoming Marc Binkley as director, digital and strategy.

+

Last month, I reported Karo had been acquired by Toronto-based Rain, and I was wondering where Chris Bedford would resurface after leading that agency for 25-plus years.

With that long chapter in his life over, the adman who came to Calgary many years ago to lead the McKim agency is back in business with the launch of Bed4ord&Co, doing what he likes best. We look forward to hearing more about his new venture.

+

Scott Crockatt has been serving the Calgary Chamber for the past five years as director of marketing and communications as a passionate promoter of the chamber and this city.

Crockatt has recently taken on a new role as director of marketing at United Way Calgary and Area; a newly-created position to help roll out the Calgary portion of United Way’s new brand and renewal across Canada.

+

Parker’s Pick: The creative by Daughter for Cabin, a new craft brewery opening this fall. Trust the beer will taste just as good.