Marketing Matters – August 2019

A tremendous amount of work is necessary to ensure our Stampede runs smoothly, and attracts the crowds. It has a busy marketing team that are well supported by the crew at C&B Advertising who were busy with 12 different programs promoting new things in the park.

C&B also worked to place those YAHOO art installations in each quadrant of the city and at major entrance points, where the “Os” in yahoo were replaced with bales of hay.

Another exciting tourism-related campaign was to let Calgarians know that the S.S. Moyie paddle wheeler is taking passengers on rides around the reservoir again.

More entertainment in collaboration with ATCO Energy was an outdoor, theatre, digital and print campaign promoting “Feel the Freedom” – developing an on-site activation contest at Spruce Meadows by building an actual half-pipe where pro-athletes performed.

The stories behind company logos always interest me and I was fascinated to learn the reason behind the Worthington PR & Story logo that is a simple W with a yellow arrow through it.

The arrow is a reminder of Paula Worthington’s walk over a portion of the 790-kilometre pilgrimage route across northern Spain to Camino de Santiago where yellow arrows mark the right direction along the trail. And it serves as her offering to her clients as a clear and thoughtful counsel, guiding them in the direction they want to go without ever losing momentum.

In the time since she launched her own company in 2018, Worthington has been able to be nimble and active, guiding a growing number of clients through the changing PR landscape. Her experience with Brookline PR, North Strategic, WestJet and Resorts of the Canadian Rockies helped secure projects for a number of fine local brands such as Calgary Co-op, ATB, Tourism Calgary, Parks Foundation Calgary and West Campus Development Trust.

Another arrow in her life is Noble Arrow, the designation for her not-for-profit and charitable clients which include Paul Brandt’s #NotinMyCity, Women in Need Society (WINS) and Quinterra Legacy Garden.

Worthington is also an active member of the TRICO Changemakers Studio at Mount Royal University, working with groups there and hiring interns for MRU’s PR program.

And in her spare time, she files travel stories for a number of traditional and online publications, journeys that recently took her to Jordan, Northern Ireland, Denmark and Germany.

Jamie Leong-Huxley has been working in the field and teaching public relations in this city for many years. Now she had taken that experience to the Alberta University of the Arts as interim vice president of advancement, leading a team of hard-working AUArts professionals in communications, marketing, fund development and alumni/government/community relations.

Parker’s Pick: Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra 2019/2020 program; a well-designed keeper.