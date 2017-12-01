Cardel Lifestyles Named Multi-Family Builder of the Year

Calgary multi-family builder Cardel Lifestyles was recently named Multi-Family Builder of the Year at the 2017 Canadian Home Builders’ Association-Alberta Awards of Excellence in Housing and Safety Leadership. The awards were handed out at the BILD Alberta fall conference in Jasper on September 15.

Created in 2000 to expand Cardel’s quality and value to town-house and condominium buyers, Cardel Lifestyles is today one of Calgary’s largest and most recognized condo and town-home builders. It has designed and built 15 multi-family developments since 2000, totalling 2,700 condos and town homes. Cardel Lifestyles’ current developments include Auburn Walk (in Auburn Bay), Cranston Ridge (in Cranston), Nolan Park (in Nolan Hill), Sage Place (in Sage Hill) and Walden Place (in Walden).

“I was thrilled when I learned of winning the award, and so proud of my team who have worked so hard this year,” says Tim Logel, president and co-founder of Cardel Lifestyles, who accepted the award along with his sons, Brayden and Kevin. “This type of recognition for a homebuilder is what we dream about.”

The award was based on Cardel Lifestyles’ show home designs, site safety record and customer experience ratings, which were measured via independent surveys conducted by CustomerInsight one month and 13 months after customers moved into their condo or town house. Cardel Lifestyles has won the award each of the last three years.

Logel attributes his company’s success to its integrated model. “I am big believer in having all teams under one roof, including design, sales, marketing, construction, service and finance. This improves levels of communication and execution of our overriding strategy to exceed customers’ expectations and treat customers like we would want to be treated.”

He says the Cardel Lifestyles team has been focused on innovation and improvements in all aspects of the business. “Within our competitive strategy, we have seen that more choice for customers – with six developments and 20 decorated show homes – has led to more sales and a 27 per cent growth rate in 2017. We have led all Calgary multi-family builders for sales since 2006.”

Credit also goes, he says, to Cardel Lifestyles’ partners. “Over the years, we have been able to attract and work with a team of developers, trades, consultants and supplier partners who also share our passion for quality, excellence and innovation. Working closely on all the moving parts with over 60 other companies, results in improved outcomes and happier customers.”

Logel admits the Calgary marketplace has seen better days. “In terms of the marketplace today in Calgary, we see a number of developments that are challenged with weak sales as customers seek the best locations with amenities, floor plans, value and builder reputation.” He adds the market is slowly gaining strength though. “We have met over 4,000 groups of buyers this year that we look forward to working with next year. This should all help in lowering inventories of completed units and increasing demand in 2019.”

This optimism has led Logel to launch a new brand – Logel Homes – with his sons and brother, Brad, last May. “This year I celebrated my 35th year in the homebuilding industry and remain passionate about delivering high-quality homes and customer experiences,” he says. “Organizing the next generation for growth and improvement has been a long-time legacy goal of mine. I am fortunate to have chosen a business that I find so compelling, where there is no end of things to work on and be able to keep the same high level of passion and excitement.”