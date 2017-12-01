Marketing Matters – December 2017

In this downturn economy, it is encouraging to hear of growth; and Anstice Communications is a great example having doubled in size over this past year.

Founder and CEO Sheenah Rogers-Pfeiffer says Anstice has completely evolved its model into one that can meet the needs of both large blue-chip clients and smaller businesses.

The result has meant new hires: 10-year PR professional Alisha Samnani is the new agency director; Caitlin Kangles, who has years of agency experience in Vancouver and Toronto, has been named digital and strategy director; and Andria Campbell, who has a strong background in corporate and crisis communications, is Anstice senior PR manager.

New clients include Mr. Mikes Steakhouse Casual, a national Canadian restaurant franchise, and Classroom Champions, a non-profit organization that brings Olympic athletes into classrooms to mentor students that has retained Anstice to create and run a North American campaign around the 2018 Korean Olympics. It has also been selected as agency of record for Direct Energy.

+

People are getting pretty excited awaiting the opening of Saks Fifth Avenue in Chinook Centre, scheduled to fling wide the doors of the 115,000-square-foot two-level store on Thursday, February 22, 2018.

Moving from San Francisco as general manager is Lydia Seifert, who has hired Press + Post to handle media relations, assist in the grand opening event and help connect Saks to the local community.

A recruitment centre is currently open in the professional tower of Chinook Centre accepting applications to fill approximately 120 full- and part-time positions.

+

Corkscrew Media and Stir Films has been acquired by Saskatoon-based Bamboo Shoots. Founded by Scott Henuset, Corkscrew and Stir has garnered a great reputation as a full-service independent TV production house.

Bamboo co-presidents Bob Crowe and Wally Start were looking for a way to expand their business and are now able to offer a wider range of production services in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Henuset has joined the board of Bamboo but has stepped aside from the day-to-day running of the Calgary operation. His vice president and executive producer Brent Kawchuk and all of the Calgary staff continue with the company.

Henuset has purchased Majestic Tent and Events and changed the name to Modern Event Rentals. His wife, Suzanne, is running a new division as president of Modern Luxe Rentals that will concentrate on renting high-quality furniture to event planners of weddings and corporate functions.

+

Arthur/Hunter did a fine job as agency of note in the design of the Creative Calgary brand as well as its integrated marketing plan and campaign materials.

It has also completed a major rebrand of Omers Petroleum and Superman Resources to Gain Energy, and is excited to be working with Invictus Entertainment Group, Canada’s largest independent music management and concert promotion company.

+

Parker’s Pick: Congratulations to Doug Dreidiger, commissioned to design and implement a large memorial mural in the lobby of Fire Headquarters on 11th Street SE.