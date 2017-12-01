Wood Family Donates $1 Million to the Salvation Army

This year’s annual Hope in the City fundraiser for the Salvation Army kicked off the holiday season with a major donation of $1 million from the Wood Automotive Group and the Wood family. The group and its president, Gerry Wood, believe in helping others and have been supporting the Salvation Army for more than 20 years. Mr. Wood is also a member of the Salvation Army advisory board.

“The focus of our family business has always been commitment, integrity, values and making a positive difference in the community,” says Gerry Wood. The donation will go directly to helping Calgary’s less fortunate and at-risk individuals, families and seniors.

“We’re absolutely amazed and most grateful for this gift from the Wood Automotive Group and Gerry Wood,” says Lieutenant-Colonel Larry Martin with the Salvation Army. “It’s incredible that people have such big hearts, who care so much about their community and recognize that there are people who are struggling and really need some extra support.”

Lt.-Col. Martin says the Salvation Army, just like many others in the city, has been struggling through the challenging economy, but thanks to the generosity of people like Gerry Wood they are able to continue to help Calgarians in-need.

“This exemplifies the spirit of caring as a model which others might be able to emulate,” Lt.-Col. Martin adds.

The Wood Automotive Group is one of Alberta’s largest automotive retailers dedicated to outstanding customer service, and committed to giving back to the community through charitable endeavours. Gerry Wood started the company with one small rural dealership 34 years ago and has grown it into what it is today by recognizing opportunities and taking chances.

The $1 million contributed to the Salvation Army by the Wood family will not only help those less fortunate in the holiday season but will also go towards a capital project in Calgary.