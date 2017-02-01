Marketing Matters – February 2017

It was nice on a new year catch-up with Sharie Hunter of Arthur/Hunter to hear her so excited about new awards and new clients.

She closed 2016 by being awarded annual reports for Inter Pipeline, ARC Resources, Painted Pony and Synergy Resources. ARC Resources was the company Arthur/Hunter earned a MarCom Platinum Award for its “Strong Today, Strong Tomorrow” report and a MarCom Gold for its 2016 Sustainability Report. It also won a Canadian Regional Design Award for Calgary Opera’s “Be Amazed” campaign.

Hunter is a passionate patron of the arts in Calgary and says she is privileged to have been named to the boards of both Calgary Opera and Honens.

And she begins 2017 with several new accounts to her roster including: Viewpoint Group, Cowtown Opera, the British Consulate, the Canadian Institute, the Woodrow Wilson Centre, and the Canadian Energy Executive Association.

Looks like another good year.

+

Always happy to hear of Calgary companies with contracts beyond the city, it’s great to see Tim Flaman, formerly with Western Sky Creative, is helping launch a new national communications firm. The head office will be in Calgary with additional offices in Toronto and Ottawa.

Flaman now resides with Strut Creative as vice president of a joint venture called L°attitude formed between the Calgary agency and Canadian Geographic.

Strut founder Aaron Salus and managing director Chris McPhail have worked on Royal Canadian Geographical Society projects for many years including its giant floor map program that gives students a new perspective on geography with the use of massive 36×26-foot maps rolled out over school gymnasiums on which students can walk from province to province. They are both on the board of the new venture and both have been honoured by being named fellows of the Royal Geographical Society.

L°attitude will leverage the creativity of Strut’s staff and the vast experience and contacts of Canadian Geographic.

One of its initial projects is to tell the story of Captain John Palliser with the use of feature stories in Canadian Geographic magazine, a hardcover book plus an educational component using an interactive website and smartphone promotion.

And Flaman’s Western Sky clients will continue to be supported through the team at Strut Creative.

+

Todd Sloane, owner and lead creative at Tag Advertising, has been handling TacoTime Canada for over 20 years, but for the first time he was able to persuade it to take 30 per cent of its marketing budget towards online.

Using its own online media department and working with in-house digital media partner Zugalu, Tag created the Cactus Family in 30-second YouTube videos.

While many QSR (quick service restaurants) suffered big losses during 2016, TacoTime saw an increase in sales across Canada.

And the Cactus characters are about to make their in-store debut on cups, plates, bowls and wraps.

+

Parker’s Pick: Recycled can sculpture commissioned by Karo that I hope you saw in the Core.