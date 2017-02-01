Storage Space Re-imagined at the VAULTS

Self-storage units conjure images of dark corridors leading to manual roll-up doors with crates of old, forgotten stuff packed behind them. Recreational vehicle storage is often equally grim, with vehicles parked out in the snow in a remote field. The VAULTS has completely changed the image of off-site storage with the introduction of its luxury storage condominiums.

“We don’t believe you’re just storing stuff. We believe you’re storing stuff that you love,” says James Murray, vice president of the VAULTS.

And things you love should be displayed, not hidden away. The VAULTS allows people to combine luxury lifestyle with the practical need to store cars, recreational vehicles, motorcycles and other precious items they don’t have space for at home. The site in North Calgary is currently under construction, and car enthusiasts are eager to secure their spots.

“Luxury storage condominiums have been available in North America for over a decade,” says Joe Mahovlich, president and founder of the VAULTS. “After visiting and researching many different formats and locations, we set our sights on establishing a higher standard that would truly create an inspirational space for all unit owners, as well as provide a secure storage solution.”

The first two phases have been released, with phase one ready in March and phase two in June. Sales for these first 19 units have been brisk and few units remain available. The 43-unit complex is comprised of five floor plans, with units ranging from 1,650 square feet to more than 4,000 square feet and starting at $349,900. Each unit includes a spacious mezzanine perfect for recreation and relaxing with family or to house a personal office. Twenty-six- foot ceilings ensure any vehicle will easily fit in the unit, and with a 13.5-foot clearance under the mezzanine, units can accommodate car lifts should owners wish to include one or more.

The VAULTS condominiums go well beyond just storage. They offer a space to showcase and enjoy prized possessions or a place in which owners can pursue hobbies like art and woodworking. No matter what they are using it for, owners can customize their storage space to make it fit their individual needs perfectly.

“It’s designed to be that inspirational space. Owners can take it from a blank canvas and make it their own,” Murray says.

‘Blank’ may give the impression of basic, but the VAULTS is anything but. It comes standard with polished concrete flooring, a three-piece bathroom, and is ready for cable, phone, security and Internet connection. Large windows, some of which offer great views of the green space behind the facility, let in lots of natural light and add to the feeling of home. The walls are primed drywall just waiting for owners to add their own flair to the space.

Possibilities are endless. While some are satisfied with the impressive standards upon moving in, others are excited to put their own mark on the space. Owners who need a bit of guidance with designing their perfect space can look to the VAULTS’ interior designer Jillaine Jurchuk for help. She is on hand for everything from colour choices to decorative touches to furniture, mill work and high-end garage cabinetry. Some owners are opting to celebrate their favourite luxury vehicle by matching the trim or wall colour to the pantone colour of that special car. The VAULTS’ preferred partners are also on hand to provide owners with full enhancements including security systems, audio/video integration, special floor treatments, fixtures and furniture.

Owners who buy early can make enhancements to their space at the construction stage. The VAULTS is happy to accommodate requests, whether it’s to add additional plumbing, include a bar kitchen or change the style of the staircase up to the mezzanine. Client satisfaction is the goal, and the developer has thought of everything in order to achieve it.

Units have trough drains so owners can wash their vehicles in their unit, but with a wash bay on site, they won’t have to. They can drive into the large private bay and hand wash their car without leaving the storage complex.

Also, the VAULTS aims to create a community and not just a storage unit. To that end, the clubhouse will be available to all owners to use as a way to encourage a community atmosphere within the complex. The 1,300-square-foot two-level space will be a great place to visit and connect with like-minded enthusiasts, watch television, prepare a snack, or to entertain friends.

While it is intended to be an inclusive community, with a name like the VAULTS, it’s no surprise the development focuses heavily on security. The two entrances into the nearly three-acre property are fully enclosed with the rest of the perimeter being concrete walls. Entry will be granted only to unit owners and nominees to ensure the highest level of security. Owners then enter their personal unit with a FOB but they have the option to enhance unit security if they choose to. There is also 24-7 monitored security along the perimeter and in common areas to ensure the VAULTS is secure.

The VAULTS has seen to keeping property safe not only from uninvited visitors but also from accidents. There is a sprinkler system throughout the complex in case of fire and the walls between units have a two-hour burn rating for added safety and security. As owners may be tinkering with vehicles in their units, the air is completely exchanged every hour to ensure it’s a healthy environment.

The whole package is appealing to many Calgarians, and the time couldn’t be better for a luxury storage condominium development. More people are moving out of estate homes and downsizing into luxury condominiums, and the problem of what to do with their overflow property arises.

“We’ve been working with The Concord downtown to package the two together,” Murray says. “At The Concord you have this wonderful luxurious living space so you can travel without having to worry about your home and then you can store your stuff here, within 15 minutes of the downtown core. It’s a nice easy solution.”

Not only is the VAULTS close to downtown, it is minutes from Deerfoot Trail, Stoney Trail and the airport. It’s the perfect location, and it was a major consideration for Mahovlich. The ease of access allows people to get wherever they want to go, in any direction, quickly. It is also in a community with architectural controls in place, which is important for future real estate value.

The VAULTS in Calgary is slated for completion by the end of 2017 with plans to scale right across the country into such markets as Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg in the future. With the developer’s attention to detail providing the luxury lifestyle, its focus on security, and a dedication to customer satisfaction, the VAULTS is sure to be a luxury storage brand to watch for coast to coast.