Horizon North Logistics Acquires Moose Haven Lodge and Updates the Fort McMurray Strategy

Horizon North Logistics has completed the acquisition of Moose Haven Lodge in Janvier, Alberta and has formed two new Aboriginal partnerships in the Fort McMurray area – key components of the corporation’s strategy with respect to opportunities in the northern Alberta region.

Moose Haven Lodge Acquisition

Located 120 kilometres south of Fort McMurray, Moose Haven Lodge is a 288-bed open lodge servicing workforce accommodation needs in the Highway 881 corridor between Conklin and Fort McMurray. The acquisition is a key element of the corporation’s newly-signed partnership with Janvier Aboriginal Industrial Services Corp., a wholly-owned entity of the Chipewyan Prairie Dene First Nation. Both the acquisition and partnership position Horizon North to secure future contracts in the surrounding area.

The purchase price of Moose Haven Lodge is $14 million, payable in a mix of cash and Horizon North common shares.

“We have invested significantly in our industrial business park, with Moose Haven Lodge as a vital piece to its future development,” says Chief Vern Janvier of the Chipewyan Prairie Dene First Nation. “We are pleased that Horizon North purchased the lodge and joined with us to finalize our new camp and catering partnership. As partners, we look forward to generating new business opportunities in our territory which will benefit the nation and all our members.”

“To win work in these areas, Horizon North and our customers believe strong relationships are required with the Aboriginal communities who call the regions home,” says Rod Graham, president and chief executive officer of Horizon North. “Directly related to our relationship with Chipewyan Prairie, for example, we have already secured two significant operations contracts and believe there is potential to operate up to 10,000 beds within the nation’s territory.”

Fort McMurray Strategy

Horizon North’s partnership with the Chipewyan Prairie Dene First Nation coincides with another new Aboriginal partnership with Acden Services Limited Partnership, a wholly-owned entity of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, north of Fort McMurray. These two new partnerships join 21 others which Horizon North maintains with Aboriginal communities in Canada.

“This partnership is a significant one for Acden,” says Garry Flett, Acden’s president and chief executive officer. “One of our leading priorities is to provide our clients with a diverse portfolio of services. Horizon North’s reputation for quality, integrity and cost effectiveness is a perfect fit.”

As a Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) committed company, engagement with Aboriginal communities in the areas where Horizon North operates is a key part of the corporation’s social responsibility.

“When we look to the future with these two Aboriginal communities, as we do with all our partners,” says Graham, “we seek ways in which we can jointly use our expertise in industrial services and modular solutions to build lasting economic value and quality of life for the families and individuals who call the region home.”

Graham adds, “The reduction in oilsands activity is certainly well documented. Less talked about, however, is that opportunities are still plentiful in the Fort McMurray area with the right partners. With our diverse offerings and our commitment to the communities we work with, Horizon North is well positioned to leverage the potential in this region.”