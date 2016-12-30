Marketing Matters

When creative director Mark Kamachi left Young & Rubicam six years ago, he and his wife Tanya (manager client services) also left the big city and moved to Bragg Creek to set up AdMaki. They enjoy the lifestyle and have been able to prosper with a staff of 10 and good accounts like CA Restaurant Enterprises (Murrieta’s in Calgary and Canmore; Swine & Sow; Cellar Wine Store; and Oriental Phoenix which has opened two classy takeout operations called OP to Go).

And for five years AdMaki has been a keen sponsor of the Lake Louise World Cup and a does a fair amount of creative work for the races.

The Kamachis also run AdMaki Brainbar in Bragg Creek. The area has poor Internet so they set up a member-only coffee shop and café (hot homemade food) and business centre with a wrap-around patio where residents can work and network on the days they don’t have to take the drive into Calgary.

If you travelled through Vancouver International Airport over the holidays you may have noticed an impressive Santa’s sleigh at an Air Canada display. It was designed and fabricated by Becky Scott and her team at Bleeding Art Industries who have also been busy doing special effects for the 10th season of Heartland, spreading its manufactured blood through four Canadian locations, and moving into an extra bay in the Foothills Industrial area which now gives Bleeding Art a storefront, new offices and meeting space.

President Melodie Creegan reports Mosaic Communications is developing a corporate website for Montreal-based Filtrum Construction that has other offices in Quebec City, Halifax and more recently the Philippines. Specialists in installing water and waste-water treatment systems, Filtrum came to Mosaic thanks to a referral from a U.S. pipeline company Mosaic has served for many years. The new account will be managed by Cristina Ferreira, who moved from the Calgary office to establish a new one in Toronto.

And another new project for Mosaic is developing an online database for the Métis Nation of Alberta, in partnership with TransCanada. It will act as a repository for Métis businesses across Alberta creating a forum from which industry can connect with needed talent.

For the past three years Danielle Bartha has been handling publicity and promotions for Alberta Ballet. She recently joined Arlene Dickinson’s team at Venture Communications responsible for the agency’s public relations.

Kelly Sembinelli, a longtime member of Calgary’s marketing and communications community, left Wax Partnership three years ago to join Mosaic Communications as senior project manager.

Last month, she moved over to ClearMotive Marketing Group in a similar role, working with managing partners, CEO Tyler Chisholm and creative director Chad Kroeker, and their team, focusing primarily on the Costa Coffee and CPA accounts along with manager of client services Cara Whillans.

Congratulations to Shauna MacDonald, principal of Brookline Public Relations, who was awarded a gold Stevie Award for Women in Business as Canadian Female Entrepreneur of the Year. And her agency also picked up three other Stevies.

Parker’s Pick: New icons and motion graphics by Deluxe Design Group and Jump Studios for the newly branded Repsol Sports Centre.