Real Success Means Staying Involved

With all the approaching challenges of a brand-new year, let’s not forget we have an awful lot to be proud of.

If you volunteer for an organization like Canada Action, you’ve likely contributed precious time and effort to this national cause. You might also have learned that getting involved is sometimes the easy part; staying involved is a true accomplishment.

But look at what this one organization has already accomplished through its network of committed volunteers:

We organized a rally outside the Calgary hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed a group on energy policy. Calgary Police praised the protest’s positive attitude, and estimated our turnout was in the thousands.

We built on that experience with another rally days later during an address of federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau, prompting another good, positive turnout.

Next came a rally outside the Edmonton venue where federal Minster of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi was speaking to the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce. The turnout was no less passionate about the importance of energy jobs to the Canadian economy.

These positive demonstrations are a great example of people banding together to send a strong message to government that citizens are important, and no government can afford to ignore them.

Every bit as important as these events are the online actions we’re driving. Take #BoycottLush for example.

No company that commits to “stop pipelines,” or that promotes the shutdown of our great, constantly evolving industry, deserves your business. If you work to undermine our nation’s economy and our families’ livelihoods, we simply won’t do business with you.

With that in mind, I urge you to please go to our website at CanadaAction.ca, click on ‘campaigns,’ and sign our petition to #BoycottLush. Add your name to thousands of Canadians who have already signed, and who have said, “It’s time to speak up!” And it’s time to say “no thanks” to @LushCosmetics.

We have so much to be proud of – and so much more to do. So, let’s get ready for another Canada Action-packed year of making a real difference to this amazing country.

Cody Battershill is a Calgary realtor and founder/spokesperson for CanadaAction.ca, a volunteer-built organization that supports Canadian energy development and the environmental, social and economic benefits that come with it.