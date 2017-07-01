Marketing Matters – July 2017

ClearMotive Marketing Group serves a number of long-standing clients such as Honda Canada, Costa Coffee and Valvoline Canada but CEO Tyler Chisholm is excited to report several new clients including the Online Marketing Institute in New York. ClearMotive will be developing the institute’s digital marketing strategy as well as its digital campaign targeting UDS customers.

ClearMotive has also completely revised the website for SI Systems to support its national client base; developed a full-lead generation campaign supporting the launch of a new website and content strategy for DevFacto Software Consulting; and has partnered with the Canadian Heavy Oil Association to rebrand its annual heavy oil conference to be hosted in Calgary this fall.

More work has meant the need for more staff.

Chisholm has welcomed creative director Rod Honig; account manager Petrina Driscoll; and creative resource manager Adigo Adeleye.

+

Calgary International Airport has won another non-stop connection by securing daily flights from Calgary to Mexico City. Inaugural flight ceremonies for Aeromexico were handled by Brookline Public Relations and it has also been invited to handle more aviation business with the July 29-30 Wings Over Springbank Airshow featuring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

Brookline keeps adding to its portfolio of accounts; lately it has secured Sobeys to support its media and influencer relations in a western Canadian community investment campaign called Canada Screams for Ice Cream in support of local youth-based charities in the communities Sobeys serves.

It is supporting Laurentian Bank Securities and its client Pieridae Energy with strategic media relations, and is working with YW Calgary’s 2017 YWhisper Gala that will feature Marcia Clark, lead prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson trial, as keynote speaker.

+

Sharie Hunter’s Arthur/Hunter has added new clients Baytex (to design an annual report and industrial relations materials) and Shawcor (to create a multi-province campaign focused on pipeline protection).

And Arthur/Hunter is celebrating more awards that include recognition by Applied Arts magazine for the creative designed for Conti-Mei wine.

Conti-Mei labelling and packaging also won two of four Platinum Hermes Awards, along with the ARC Resources’ Sustainability Report and Calgary Opera’s marketing campaign.

+

Mosaic Communications is rebranding three properties for Averill Hospitality: the Lodge at Whitefish Lake and the Firebrand Hotel (both located in Whitefish), and the DoubleTree by Hilton in Missoula, Montana.

Another new account is Sandale Utility Products, distributor of equipment and pipe for underground infrastructure.

+

WAX design director and founding partner, Monique Gamache, was invited to San Francisco as the only Canadian judge for the Communications Arts design annual. No surprise really as she has been a jury member for other international awards in New York, Cannes and London, U.K.

+

Parker’s Pick: First shipment of Spirit Hills Honey Wine to Japan.