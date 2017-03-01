Marketing Matters

Todd Fraser figured the best way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his Tandem Marketing Design was with a good craft beer.

And he did just that recognizing the milestone with Tool Shed and Arrowhead Breweries on a promotion – 20 Years 20 Beers – as a way of saying thank you to clients and friends.

For most of those years Tandem has been located at the corner of 2nd Street and 17th Avenue SW and has benefited by associations almost as long with loyal clients like Remington Development Corporation. As its agency of record, Fraser says it’s been a privilege to work on Remington’s classy developments like its hugely successful Quarry Park.

One of the tenants there, GrainCorp, is a Tandem client. Fraser’s team is helping with numerous marketing and sales projects as it constructs new grain-handling and storage facilities.

Newer accounts include software startup Fresnel Software, who Tandem is assisting to establish its brand and develop an advertising program for its Fiber To The Home (FTTH) optimization software.

Another is Practicar that is franchising its disruptive car rental in a box solution for existing retail and automotive sector businesses.

+

Lana Rogers PR + Media Consulting was only founded about a year ago but Rogers has already built up a great roster of clients.

A number are in the restaurant business including notables like Model Milk, Native Tongues Taqueria, Ten Foot Henry and Pigeonhole.

Rogers is also handling PR for TreeEra and YYC Storage, a self-storage company offering a free pick-up service.

This month she will use her event planning talents to organize a launch party for the $2-million-plus sub-penthouse in the second tower of the Guardian in Victoria Park.

+

“We value Brookline’s strategic and creative public relations efforts to help us solidify Edo’s reputation as one of Canada’s top quick-service restaurants,” says Dave Minnett, president and CEO of Edo Japan in announcing the PR firm has been signed to a record seventh consecutive year as agency of record.

+

When I called Daughter Creative, the three partners – creative director Stephanie Kochorek, designer/art director Jonathan Herman, and director client services Jill Dewes – were on their way to a client meeting with Swimco. On the same day, they welcomed new designer Madison Reitz.

Daughter has been somewhat under the radar since launching a year ago but has since blossomed into an agency with many fine clients including Inliv, Phil & Sebastian, Associated Communities, Youth Singers of Calgary and Natur’el Tea.

Herman moved to New York after graduating from Emily Carr University in Vancouver but returned to Calgary to work with Wax (where he met Kochorek) and Trigger (where he worked alongside New Zealander Dewes who left to become managing director at Uppercut).

+

Parker’s Pick: Private Banking 1859’s classy ads showing off its new 8th Avenue SW location.