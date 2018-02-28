Family-Owned and Operated Smith Bros. Floors Turns 100

Hard-working Nova Scotia native Charles Moses Smith arrived in Calgary in 1911 and was soon learning the construction business from his half-brother, installing hardwood floors for building materials supply stores.

In 1918, Charles hung his own shingle creating C.M. Smith Floors. Based out of his Mission home, he quickly earned a reputation for honesty, hard work and quality in the city. Through the lows of the Great Depression and the highs of oil booms, Charles’ company grew from a solo act to C.M. Smith and Son when his son Roy joined the business in 1939 and then into Smith Bros. Floors when Roy and brother Bob took over the business in 1958.

Paul Smith, Charles’ grandson and third-generation owner, grew up on job sites and after finishing university in 1985, joined the company. In 1996, he purchased the business with brother-in-law Kent Archer. Today, Smith Bros remains true to Charles’ original philosophy of honesty and integrity, providing quality flooring options from selection and installation to care and maintenance.

“My dad instilled in me that if you say you’re going to do something, do whatever you have to do to make it happen. Always do what’s right, no matter the cost. Make sure people are happy,” says Paul Smith.

Smith Bros. Floors has been making clients happy for a century with a simple formula: high-end products plus superior service. The company stocks its showroom with the best hardwood, engineered wood, cork and vinyl products from suppliers including Vintage Hardwood Flooring, Appalachian Flooring, TORLYS, Craft, Timeless, Kentwood and DuChateau. These vendor relationships are strong because the companies share Smith Bros.’ focus on service and stand behind their products.

With client satisfaction the driving force, the company is expanding to include packages of carpet and wood flooring so clients have all their flooring needs under one roof. Smith also works to ensure the products fit the client’s home and lifestyle, recommending different options depending on whether the client has children or pets and how much humidity is in the house.

“Not every floor is right for every person,” he says.

Smith Bros. educates clients about the perils of too much or not enough humidity on a hardwood floor and each sale includes a cleaning kit and hygrometer to help clients keep their floors looking their best. Condo clients can find regulating humidity challenging so Smith offers beautiful and durable vinyl plank flooring that looks like wood without the concerns of expansion or contraction from humidity fluctuations.

For those looking to extend their hardwood or have existing floors sanded and refinished, Smith Bros. has the best flooring staff in the business. If you can walk on it, Smith Bros. can make it beautiful for a lifetime. From custom borders and inlays to old-school site finished hardwood flooring to the latest colours and styles with prefinished engineered floors, Smith Bros. is a one-stop shop for homeowners and builders alike. The company’s selection, access to product and expertise make it a go-to for commercial projects as well.

“Anything with hardwood, we can do and we do it very well,” Smith says.

Smith Bros. has done it very well indeed. The huge number of repeat customers and longtime relationships with contractors is a testament to the company’s high-quality and second-to-none service. It’s these qualities that led the company to reach an incredible milestone this year.

“Having a company in the same family for 100 years is pretty rare and I’m quite proud of that,” says Smith. “We give lifetime warranties on our workmanship and we’ve proven we’re going to be around to stand behind it.”