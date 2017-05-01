Marketing Matters May 2017

Creative director Mark Kamachi and his manager of client services, wife Tanya, chose to run Admaki out in Bragg Creek – “seconds from the first tee box” and away from traffic and industry convention.

But they work for the big-city companies and have recently been awarded with agency-of-record status for Wild Rose Brewery with a challenge to make the 21-year-old brewery Alberta’s number one craft beer.

Only available in this province, Kamachi and his team are working on a new marketing approach and a long-term strategic plan.

Admaki has also picked up a rebranding for Money Advisor Wealth Management, and economic development and tourism for the town of Langdon – adding to its stable of communities that include Okotoks, Brooks and – of course – Bragg Creek.

Kicker Video has landed a series of videos for the National Football League. Managing director Paul Bzeta says his U.S. office in New York, which opened two years ago, will be producing the series in its Calgary studio on Farrell Road SE.

Other recent production projects include videos for EA Sports in Vancouver, Ford Motor Company in Detroit, Novartis Pharmaceuticals in San Francisco, CBRE Commercial in Boston and the Toronto office of the Canadian Red Cross.

Brewster Travel Canada has selected Brookline Public Relations as its agency partner for 2017, as it celebrates 125 years as a transportation business along with Canada’s 150.

Brookline began working with Brewster last year in its Epic Summer Pass campaign and was re-engaged to launch the new mountain-top experience at the Banff Gondola.

Aneesha Birk left her marketing and communications adviser role at Canada Beef to join the Calgary office of Direct Focus as an account manager.

LPi Group has been selected as an agency partner of ATB Financial. The largest Alberta-based financial institution has been listening to customers for over 75 years and that commitment also created growth and its need for additional agency support.

LPi has been around for the past 27 years and has retained many of its early clients like Coca-Cola – proud to say the longest Coca-Cola approved agency in Canada – and has worked with Kraft Canada since 1999.

Currently it’s all hands on deck to convert the Alberta Hotel & Lodging Association guide to all of the campgrounds in Alberta from print to a website platform. And LPi is also building a platform for the association in partnership with Olds College to post jobs in the tourism industry.

Parker’s Pick: I’m enjoying a new book, Type is Beautiful: The Story of 50 Remarkable Fonts, so I appreciate the logo Brandsmith designed by Oxbow Restaurant.