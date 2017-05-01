According to Cisco, a worldwide IT leader, 89 per cent of small businesses have no formal cybersecurity plan in place. ITinCanadaOnline says a survey conducted by Osterman Research showed that of 125 Canadian companies interviewed, 44 of them were victims of ransomware attacks, and of these, 33 paid to get their data back.

Shaw Business has a variety of products and solutions to help support business needs, including SmartSecurity, which provides protection from cyberattacks and hackers – an increasingly growing and expensive problem for many small-to-medium-sized businesses.

SmartSecurity provides a robust network security solution built for small-to-medium-sized businesses that had previously only been reserved for large-scale enterprise organizations. It offers advanced threat-protection solutions to guard businesses from the latest viruses, malware and malicious hackers, as well as a business-grade firewall to permit or deny traffic at the network level. It also includes content-filtering applications to control the types of content that are allowed on a business’ network.

SmartSecurity also helps protect against the latest network threats while managing network access, and the type of content that can be viewed, which will help protect businesses against a possible cyberattack.

One of the great features of SmartSecurity is automatic, up-to-the-minute updates delivered via the cloud, so customers are always protected against the latest threats – keeping their network secure so they can focus on running their business. And for businesses with more than one location, SmartSecurity can connect multiple sites and allow employees to log into the network securely from anywhere. It’s that easy.

Make sure your company is adequately protected from the threat of cyberattacks and hackers. Find out how SmartSecurity can help protect your company’s bottom line so you can focus on what’s important – your business.

Shaw SmartSecurity is exclusively available bundled together with Shaw SmartWiFi or Business Internet. Plans start as low as $40/month on a three-year plan and include a Cisco Meraki MX64 security appliance. Speak to a Shaw business sales expert to find a plan that best suits your business’ needs.

Call Shaw Business today at 1-877-482-4448 or visit shawbusiness.ca/SmartSecurity.