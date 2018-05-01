Marketing Matters – May 2018

Believing that the world of business is ever evolving, Ryan Gill and Chris Kneeland decided a little more than a year ago that as work models were changing, particularly in the communications field, it was time for a new working concept where solopreneurs could earn a living together in a sharing economy.

Communo was launched, turning Cult Collective into what quickly became an international, membership-based marketing firm.

It owns a fine character red-brick building in Inglewood where 70 professionals work today in a variety of communications disciplines, each running their own small business but having the use of the resources of their neighbours. Size doesn’t equal success.

But members don’t have to rent space; Communo already has a collective of 4,500 other professionals across Canada and into the U.S. and is planning to reach 50,000 who will be willing to share expertise.

+

Joanne Ruston, owner of Speedpro Signs Northeast Calgary, has earned the coveted Speedpro Signs Franchise of the Year Award – for a fifth year. And despite the economic downturn, her sign shop that she opened in 2001 has continued to achieve record sales resulting in winning the Al Crowe Memorial Cup for National Sales for the fifth year in a row.

+

Todd Fraser at Tandem Marketing Design has enjoyed a strong and long relationship with Remington Development, helping the firm through many years of growth that benefited from his work for the super-successful Quarry Park development.

Tandem is also working with Rockford Developments on its new 83-unit town-home project, the final development in the community of Tuscany. During its 35-year track record, Rockford has developed more than 30 projects and over 3,000 multi-family residences.

Fraser’s team is also collaborating with the True North Mortgage marketing team on brand environments for its downtown Calgary locations including design updates to better improve client experience and solidify the company’s position as a trusted, mortgage-rate leader. Another new client is Professional Skin Care for which Tandem’s work includes brand identity, online advertising, packaging and web development.

+

ACAD has chosen Vancouver-based Will Creative and Calgary’s Stormy Lake Consulting to lead its rebranding as a university.

+

Brenda Davidson has been appointed as director of sales for the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre.

For the past 19 years, she has held the position of director sales and marketing at the Carriage House Inn, but it’s a return to downtown for Davidson as she began her hospitality career at the Fairmont Palliser before tackling corporate sales at the Westin Calgary.

An active member and past president of Executive Women International, Davidson is also a passionate volunteer with Dreams Take Flight.

+

Parker’s Pick: International Avenue hired ACAD grad Elsie Stein to paint the new BRZ mural.