Haskayne Master of Management Graduates Jump-Starting Careers

Nearly 30 university students are jump-starting their careers this February as part of the first-ever graduating class from the Haskayne School of Business with a new designation in Alberta, the master of management.

While MBA programs target early to mid-career professionals, and typically provide advanced business knowledge and leadership skills, this new master of management (MMgmt) program builds on the knowledge and expertise that students developed in their undergraduate degrees by teaching them business principles and management competencies. It is designed for graduates with no more than three years of work experience.

“We have heard from employers and they want graduates who understand business factors in making organizational decisions,” says Jim Dewald, dean, Haskayne School of Business. “And we have heard from new grads who want to gain business skills to set them apart in their early career. The master of management answers these needs.”

As a part of their final studies in MMgmt, the students completed unique capstone projects in both Banff and at WestJet. Working in the mountain resort, the students took their learnings in strategy, finance, accounting and marketing and applied them to case studies with firms in the town. At WestJet, students applied their learnings on four different aspects of the business: onboarding, network connections, labour relations and strategy.

Graduate career and engagement consultant Gillian Robertson works closely with the MMgmt students and says the program offers technical knowledge, real-world learning and cross-disciplinary teamwork.

“The Haskayne master of management helps graduates to be more competitive in the job market because they are building skills employers are looking for,” she says.

Applications for the September intake of the MMgmt program are now open. Learn more at haskaynemmgmt.ca.