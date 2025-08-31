Beyond benefits.

As Calgary employers face a rapidly evolving workforce and mounting pressures from a strained public health system, corporate wellness has shifted from being a “nice-to-have” to a business imperative. Whether it is lowering absenteeism, attracting top talent or simply helping people stay well, organizations across the city are beginning to understand what many experts have long argued: healthy employees are good for business.

“In 2024, 69 per cent of Canadian employers reported offering at least one wellness initiative,” says Dr. Vera Kohut, Medical Director of Serefin Health, a multidisciplinary clinic based in Toronto. “These investments aren’t just checking boxes – they’re delivering measurable results.”

Indeed, companies offering wellness programming have reported up to a 26 per cent reduction in short-term disability leave, 30 per cent lower turnover, and significant improvements in productivity and morale, according to Benefits Canada’s 2024 Healthcare Survey.

For Calgary organizations still on the fence, the consequences of inaction are costly. “Organizations that haven’t modernized their health offerings are falling behind,” says Dr. Kohut. “Rising absenteeism and presenteeism are costing the Canadian economy more than $16 billion annually.”

The Conference Board of Canada’s 2024 data confirms these figures and underlines the critical role wellness programs play in workforce retention. Younger workers in particular, Gen Z and Millennials, are increasingly unwilling to compromise when it comes to mental health and work-life balance.

Serefin Health has distinguished itself by going beyond traditional care. “What makes Serefin different is its proactive philosophy,” explains Dr. Kohut. “We don’t wait for clients to ask for help. We check in, identify risks early and keep them on track.”

At the heart of Serefin’s offering is a care coordination model, where trained health navigators work behind the scenes to support every employee’s care plan. From managing referrals and educating clients about their conditions, to connecting them with mental health and community supports, this wraparound approach delivers not just better outcomes, but greater dignity.

While Serefin is Ontario-based, Dr. Kohut says, “With some of the innovative thinking we are seeing out west, there is a lot of value in being in the market. The beauty of Serefin’s model is that with a virtual service; we aren’t bound by provincial borders, so we are already there. We have a team on the ground in Calgary actively speaking with various prospects across the west and we will build according to the opportunities that arise and the specific needs associated. We have a proven track record of scaling quickly when needed and we are excited to expand our footprint in the western region as the business demands it.”

Dr. Kohut says that at the corporate level, the ROI is real. “But beyond that, it’s about treating people as partners in their health. That’s the greatest value we can offer.”

The Fraser Institute estimates a return of $3 to $4 for every dollar invested in coordinated health support services. Serefin believes that figure is conservative. “In our experience, the return is even higher when care is proactive, not reactive,” she adds.

Closer to home, the City of Calgary (the City) has become a benchmark for municipal wellness programming. With over 15,000 employees, the City has implemented a comprehensive strategy that spans mental, physical and psychosocial wellness.

“When our employees feel supported and safe, they can show up as their best selves,” says Lori Disler, Leader of Workplace Wellbeing at the City of Calgary. “We know that wellness programs have a positive impact on productivity and contribute to employee retention.”

Among the City’s initiatives: a Psychological Safety Strategy aligned with national standards, health screening clinics, fitness facility access and a pioneering Restorative Workplace Strategy that encourages trauma-informed practices.

Employees also benefit from a robust Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP), ergonomic assessments and wellness campaigns. “We’ve seen record-high employee satisfaction,” says Disler. “Three-quarters of our staff agree that the City supports their health and wellbeing.”

The impact goes beyond morale. “City employees spend an average of 13 years with us,” she notes. “That kind of retention is no accident – it is a direct result of strategic investment in wellness.”

The private sector is also seeing shifts. At Bravo Target Safety, a Calgary-based company with a seasonal and full-time workforce, wellness is becoming a focus even without a formal program in place.

“We understand the importance of wellness programs and are actively exploring how we can grow our offerings,” says Janine Smith, HR Business Partner at Bravo. “We recently added home delivery for prescription medications and partnerships with fitness organizations offering discounts. Small changes like these contribute to better work-life balance.”

Bravo has also expanded EFAP access to seasonal employees, recognizing that stress, mental health challenges and personal concerns do not just affect full-time staff. “The benefit greatly outweighs the small cost to us,” says Smith. “We’re seeing increased utilization, which is promising.”

While mental health and psychological safety dominate the corporate wellness conversation, physical health, especially heart health, remains an under-addressed risk factor in most workplaces.

“Cardiovascular disease is the second leading cause of death in Canada and costs the system over $21 billion annually,” says Diamond Fernandes, Founder and Director of Heart Fit Clinic (Heart Fit), which operates in Calgary and four other cities across Canada. “And most heart attacks and strokes are entirely preventable.”

Traditional tools like cholesterol panels and stress tests often miss the early signs of heart disease, Fernandes explains. “The truth is that arteries are not pipes, they’re muscles. Damage happens below the surface, often in people with ‘normal’ test results. By the time it shows up in a stress test, it’s late-stage.”

Heart Fit’s model focuses on arterial biology – tracking inflammation, stiffness and functional changes long before a major event. “Preventing just one heart attack or stroke can save a company upwards of $100,000 in direct and indirect costs,” says Fernandes.

To that end, Heart Fit has developed advanced diagnostic programs and prevention strategies that employers can incorporate into health care spending accounts. Fernandes points to wearable technologies as a game-changer in workplace health monitoring.

“We’re using AI-enabled wearables and long-term cardiac monitors to track heart rhythm, sleep quality, recovery and more,” he says. “These tools allow employees to take ownership of their health and give employers insight into the productivity advantage of a healthy workforce.”

That advantage is stark. “A healthy employee can be up to three times more productive,” says Fernandes. “Unhealthy workers may take nine times more sick leave. We’re helping companies gamify wellness and build high-performance teams.”

Heart Fit’s prevention-focused packages often cost less than one per cent of what a cardiac event might cost an employer. “This is no longer a luxury,” says Fernandes. “It’s a strategic decision.”

“The health care system is reactive, whereas Heart Fit is proactive. I went in thinking I was ‘fine’ and came out with a whole new understanding of how to protect my heart health. They uncovered risks I didn’t know I had and gave me tools to take action before it’s too late,” says one Heart Fit client.

For employers in Calgary, wellness programming does not have to mean building an in-house clinic or reinventing benefits from scratch. It can start with simple, inclusive changes – from improved EFAP access to screening clinics, care navigation, or smarter partnerships with local providers like Heart Fit Clinic or other companies that offer health and well-being solutions.

“The past five years have changed what ‘employee health’ means,” says Dr. Kohut. “We talk a lot about a ‘crisis’ in healthcare – but what I see emerging is a quiet revolution. One where care is human-centred, data-informed and designed for real-life outcomes.”

For organizations serious about staying competitive in Calgary’s job market and supporting long-term productivity, that revolution may already be overdue.

“The future of employee health in Canada will be defined by coordination, compassion and continuity,” emphasizes Dr. Kohut.