Events are good for business.

The business of the Calgary hospitality business (from hotels and restaurants to car rentals, gift shops, retail, and attractions) relies on Calgary events. And this year Calgary events have been a solid, big draw for Calgary business.

In 2025, Calgary has been busy with visitors participating in events (and spending) for more than 200 conventions and conferences, Stampeders, Flames and Roughnecks games, dozens of local special events and of course, Stampede.

The numbers and the bottom line prove that events, and the spending they generate, are key components of Calgary’s economy.

“This year we have seen visitor spend in our market continue to grow over 2024, which was $2.9B in total visitor spend,” says Alisha Reynolds, president and CEO of Tourism Calgary. ”Calgary conventions, trade shows, conferences, and the many other popular Calgary events continue to grow. We expect Calgary’s tourism economy to double, from $2.9 billion in 2024 to $6 billion by 2035.”

A key component of Calgary’s event business is the new BMO Centre on the Stampede grounds. With over one million square feet in total size, over 350,000 square feet of contiguous exhibit space, 150,000 square feet of meeting space, and multiple large ballrooms, BMO Centre is now Western Canada’s largest convention facility.

“Both 2024 and 2025 were standout years for the BMO Centre in terms of event bookings,” admits the upbeat vice-president and executive general manager of Conventions and Events, Greg Newton.

“As the BMO Centre expansion project was only completed in June of 2024, it is hard to compare the events impact and number of bookings between last year and now, but so far, BMO has already hosted more than 325 events, with the 2025 holiday season yet to begin.”

The facts and figures tell the Calgary success story, but the bottom line is undisputable. Calgary events are good for Calgary business!

“Thanks to our world-class venue spaces, as well collaboration with sporting partners and venues across the city, we have had a record-breaking year both in terms of events hosted in Calgary (up 14% over 2024), and in securing new business for future years” Reynolds explains.

“We are extremely lucky to have the fantastic hosting venues that we have in Calgary. In June, all eyes were on Calgary as the G7 Summit and the huge Rotary International Convention exceeding expectations with delegates from over 140 different countries generated more than $100M in Calgary economic impact.”

She points out that the business of Calgary’s event business is boosted by Calgary’s growing reputation as a sport and major event city. “This year, hosting big national competitions such as the National Open Judo Championship and the Canadian Gymnastics Championships, as well as . the first international men’s 15s rugby event in almost a decade, breaking Rugby Canada attendance records with 11,587 fans cheering on Canada in the stands.”

Two other good-for-Calgary-business events on the 2025 schedule. This month’s ISU Speed Skating World Cup and December’s Snow Rodeo featuring ski and snowboard halfpipe and slopestyle. Both events have extra importance as they are both Olympic qualifiers, drawing the best in the world to compete right here in Calgary.

Greg Newton is proud about BMO’s event success, and highlights just a few large-scale conferences and events. ”June’s huge Rotary International Convention welcomed more than 17,000 Rotarians, and the Global Energy Show had more than 28,000 attendees from around the world, for three days of enjoying—and spending—in Calgary.

“We also hosted a few first-time-in-Calgary events, like the National Payroll Institute Conference and the Canadian Healthcare Engineering Society Conference.”

While 2025 continues a terrific Calgary events success story, Alisha Reynolds is enthusiastic about 2026. “Next year is shaping up to be even busier for meetings, conventions, and special events. A total of 12 city-wide conferences, a record number for our market and an increase of 33 per cent over 2025.”

Calgary’s energy sector will again be on the world stage with internationally attended city-wide conventions, such as June’s World Geothermal Congress and the Congress of General Assembly of the International Union of Crystallography.

“Calgary’s home-grown success story, Inventure$, continues to see growth past 3,000 attendees,” she adds, “and brings together the brightest minds of innovators and global disruptors to Calgary. More than 18,000 youth volleyball players and over 27,000 fans will take over the BMO Centre for the 2026 National Volleyball Festival .

Calgary’s winter festival event, the 2026 Chinook Blast, returns for another year, complimented by a new addition, The Good Games, a one-of-a-kind festival of sport that incorporates traditional, adaptive, Indigenous, and para sports all under one roof.

After the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy (February 6-22), Calgary will host the BKT World Women’s Curling Championships at WinSport.

In addition to conventions, trade shows and conferences and Stampede (July 3-12) other 2026 Calgary events include: