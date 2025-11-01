Keeping spirits bright.

As Calgary braces for the long, cold months ahead, many seniors face heightened challenges to their health and well-being. Shorter days, icy sidewalks and increased risks of illness can make winter isolating. For older adults, that isolation can quickly impact mental health, increasing risks of depression, anxiety and even cognitive decline.

Senior living communities across Calgary and beyond are responding with tailored programming and supports to help residents stay engaged, active and socially connected. Experts emphasize that these efforts are not simply “nice-to-haves” – they are vital tools for protecting seniors’ physical, mental and cognitive health during the harshest season of the year.

The winter health risks for seniors

“Winter is also a time where respiratory illnesses tend to be more common,” says Dr. Zahra Goodarzi, BHSc (Hon). MD. MSc. FRCPC, division head of Geriatrics, Cumming School of Medicine, Hotchkiss Brain Institute, O’Brien Institute of Public Health, University of Calgary. “As we age, our immune system is less effective. Vaccination becomes increasingly important to reduce the impact of infections such as influenza or COVID.”

Beyond illness, the conditions of winter itself pose threats. “The key risks are around social isolation due to concerns re: safety in snow with walking and driving increasing risk of falls/accidental injury/collision, cold exposure and then risk of viral illnesses,” says Dr. Goodarzi. “We also see shoveling snow as a potential risk for older adults if they are not used to that level of activity.”

She adds that insecure housing, heating costs and food insecurity can amplify risks for vulnerable seniors living outside of supportive residences.

Connection at the core

At Sienna Senior Living, which operates Aspira Britannia Retirement Living in Calgary and Airdrie Continuing Care Community, the winter season brings special attention to combating isolation.

“One of the first steps in combating isolation is simply being around other seniors and dedicated team members,” says Sheena Brazeau, regional resident engagement partner with Aspira Retirement Living. “By choosing a Sienna home, residents gain new neighbours and friends who quickly become an extended community, creating peace of mind not only for them but also for their families.”

Programming is designed to encourage connection, social stimulation and movement. Winter-specific activities include coffee chats, book and cooking clubs, movie nights and themed social gatherings. Residents also participate in fundraising initiatives such as mitten trees and care package drives, which foster a sense of purpose.

“Our team members work hand-in-hand with residents to personalize experiences that reflect their interests and traditions,” says Brazeau. “Each season brings new ideas and activities, so there is always something to look forward to.”

Staying active indoors

Physical activity is a cornerstone of seniors’ health – but snow and ice can keep many indoors. Dr. Goodarzi stresses the importance of adapting routines: “Physical activity is useful to reduce our risk of heart disease, stroke, dementia, osteoporosis, depression, falls, anxiety, cancer and improves sleep. It can also help us to stay independent longer.”

National guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week for adults over 65, plus twice-weekly muscle-strengthening exercises. Even small amounts make a difference. “If we can’t move outside we need to move inside,” says Dr. Goodarzi. “Any movement more than usual will be progress and help improve your health.”

Aspira residents take part in hallway walking clubs, indoor group fitness and chair-based exercises, while Verve Senior Living communities in Calgary offer programs such as Drum Fit, Fit Minds and walking competitions.

“As the days are shorter, to discourage residents from isolating, Riverwalk Retirement Residence (Riverwalk) and Verve Aspen Woods (Verve) keep resident engagement high to avoid loneliness,” says Ruth Langdon, health & wellness director at Verve Senior Living.

“Our team members thrive on creating safe space moments for residents to have easy conversations to express their feelings and emotions. This can go a long way with supporting residents’ mental health wellness in the winter months.”

Combating isolation and loneliness

The mental and cognitive impact of isolation is well-documented. “Isolation worsens mood, and cognition and both can be additive,” says Dr. Goodarzi. “Prolonged loneliness and social isolation are associated with dementia and may account for as much as five per cent of the population risk. With a study pooling results across multiple studies showing 49-60 per cent higher risk of dementia in this group.”

Senior living residences provide multiple opportunities for social connection. At Verve communities, programming includes live entertainment, “armchair travel” events, karaoke nights and outings to restaurants, shopping centres and libraries. Creative options like vibrant flower arranging, woodworking clubs and even a Hatching Chickens Program bring novelty to winter days.

“Every year, Verve Cruise Week in February is a full week of programming and activities,” says Langdon. “This unique program allows residents to have a ‘cruise’ to look forward to if they have been unable to travel in the winter months.”

Cognitive stimulation

Engaging the mind is equally important. “Most important is going to be the one the person will do!” says Dr. Goodarzi. “Activities like reading, puzzles, word or math puzzles, colouring, crafting, keeping up with friends and family events – any of these can be extremely helpful. Music and participating in music too. Any type of horticultural activities. Be curious. Try to learn new things and find new experiences.”

Both Aspira and Verve residences integrate cognitive engagement into their programming. Resident-led clubs at Aspira ensure that seniors pursue the hobbies and topics that interest them most. Fit Minds, offered at Riverwalk and Verve Aspen Woods, is specifically designed to support mental health and cognition.

The role of families and community

Families remain vital partners in seniors’ winter wellness. “Be motivated ourselves!” says Dr. Goodarzi. “The more we talk about our goals and help our loved ones keep moving the better – and along with this is enabling them to do any level of movement, hobbies, etc. that they can. Further is to not underestimate the impact of the visit, the call, text or card – these can be so meaningful and help to keep us all engaged.”

For seniors who remain at home, maintaining connections can be especially difficult. “For those seniors who are at home, living alone, it would be important to maintain close connections with others, through the winter months,” says Langdon. She notes that resources such as the Kirby Centre, Calgary Seniors Resource Society and local associations play an important role in reducing isolation.

Innovation and the road ahead

Technology has created new avenues for engagement. Virtual exercise classes, video calls and even virtual reality are being tested as tools to keep older adults active and connected. “There is much more access to virtual live group exercise, kinesiology and videos for people to follow – these are accessible far wider and in much more range than we have had so I think this is key,” says Dr. Goodarzi.

Still, she reminds, basics matter most: “Good lighting, keeping walkways in good condition and repair, shoveling and de-icing.”

A collective responsibility

Senior living communities are doing more than ever to adapt their programming to the challenges of winter. But experts stress that supporting seniors’ mental health is not solely the responsibility of facilities.

“Each facility knows their residents and their needs, they do a remarkable job of adding in activities throughout the year,” says Dr. Goodarzi. “I would say more should fall to us all as a community to consider how we can engage and support facilities to provide more socialization and activities in facilities.”

For Calgary’s seniors, winter does not have to be a season of decline. With the right supports, connections and activities, it can be a time of resilience, joy and even growth. Senior living residences are stepping up to ensure that – one warm coffee chat, lively karaoke night or hallway walk at a time.