Managing the new hires.

Generation gapping is the contemporary HR challenge.

Particularly in Calgary, in a job market where the median age is 36, the workplace adjusts and transitions to a new generation and a tsunami of recent immigrant employees with new skills and expectations, new traits and values, new outlooks and new work must-haves.

As Boomers (ages 61 to 79) fade and are less than 19 per cent of the workforce, Gen X (ages 45 to 60) are 35 per cent, and Millennials (ages 29 to 44) are still lynchpins of the workplace but also topping up their nest eggs.

Gen Z, born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s, are the up-and-comer new hires starting their careers having survived crippling COVID shutdowns and during a time of growing inflation, mounting student loan debt, a housing crisis and a possible recession.

“No doubt about it, the HR focus is clearly evolving to meet the unique needs, expectations and motivations of Gen Z in the workplace,” says the workplace savvy Kate Ashton, executive partner with Salopek & Associates (www.salopekconsulting.com). “They were born between 1995 and 2009 and, as tracked in the StatsCan 2021 Census, now make up approximately 18 per cent of the Canadian workforce and 27 per cent globally. They are undisputably playing an increasingly influential role in shaping the future of work.

“Gen Zs bring distinct values – such as a desire for purpose, flexibility, mental health support, continuous growth and digital connectivity – which are prompting HR leaders to rethink traditional approaches across the entire employee lifecycle, from recruitment and onboarding to engagement, development, retention and offboarding.”

She points out key generational shifts in employer focus and considering hyper-personalized employee experiences. “Gen Z is seeking roles that align with their personal identity and values. And HR is shifting toward value-based recruitment, stronger employe branding and cultural-focused engagement strategies.”

According to Chris Ball, executive director of Career Professionals of Canada (CPC), the national not-for-profit human resources association, the HR focus is also changing, particularly to accommodate the various aspects, needs, expectations and motivation of Gen Zs. “Career professionals are seeing this shift firsthand as Gen Z navigates the workforce.

“Employers are starting to recognize that Gen Z brings different expectations around purpose, flexibility, diversity and mental well-being. New job seekers often see them gravitate toward organizations that clearly articulate values, promote inclusion and provide transparent career paths. We are seeing more HR departments actively responding to that demand with revamped policies and branding.”

For the new hires, as well as the seasoned and established employees, motivation, focus and engagement are more important than ever. Embracing new hire and contemporary employee

values such as diversity, purpose, flexibility, professional development and making the work meaningful.

HR research shows that Gen Z employees need to feel like they are doing something that matters. This generation, more than any other generations before them, are sensitive to feeling like they are just punching a card in an impersonal machine. GenZers are once bitten/twice shy about how their Baby Boomers or Millennial parents got worn down by impersonal jobs maintaining a status quo.

They are inspired by the uprising of younger millennials in entrepreneur and gig-economy work, and they want to feel like their job matters to the company as more than just another set of hands on a keyboard. They expect their work to be meaningful.

The outlook and lifestyle priorities of Gen Zs and other new hires are important for today’s employers.

“New hires place high value on flexibility, inclusivity, purpose-driven work and mental well-being—factors that go beyond traditional compensation models,” Kate Ashton explains. “Flexibility is now seen as a baseline expectation rather than a perk, with rigid work structures often viewed as outdate.

“It is a generation that seeks alignment between personal values and employer purpose, contributing to a growing demand for meaningful contribution and impact in their roles. Diversity, equity and inclusion must be embedded in workplace culture. Traditional career paths are being replaced with a focus on continuous learning, nonlinear growth and opportunities to shape a work life that supports their broader life goals.”

Technology is a basic fact of workplace life, and while it can sometimes become an on-the-job distraction. Ashton explains that new hires and the other workplace generations are “digital-first, human-centred and the first fully digital-native workforce. They value frictionless, mobile-enabled processes and communication tools but also expect transparency and empathy from leaders.

“For employers and HR professionals, balancing the use of technology with the realities of digital distraction is key. While technology enables remote work, streamlines collaboration and increases efficiency, it can also contribute to burnout, decreased attention spans and an overall decline in well-being.”

She emphasizes that managing work/life balance has become more vital than ever. Encouraging digital boundaries, promoting wellness initiatives and fostering a culture that values downtime is critical for sustainable performance.

Chris Ball points out, “This generation grew up with technology, so they are incredibly adept but also more prone to distraction and digital fatigue. Career professionals are coaching Gen Z on managing attention and setting healthy boundaries around tech use, especially in remote or hybrid roles.

“Meanwhile, employers are increasingly building in structures to support digital wellness, encourage breaks, and offer flexibility because they recognize that burnout and lack of balance can lead to disengagement and turnover.”

There is much good, and some bad, about the generational transition in the Calgary workplace.

While so many aspects of technology continue to make the workplace fabulously efficient, stress, burnout and mental health are common workplace problems. A recent Gallup survey showed 68 per cent of Gen Z, younger Millennials and even some Gen X felt stressed out most of the time at work. Burnout and stress have an impact on long-term career progress and work performance. Burnout is also linked to physical health and strained interpersonal ties and some HR professionals suggest burnout is a key reason why young workers are more prone to job-hopping.

“Stress is a significant workplace factor, and it is evolving,” Ashton warns. “Today’s employees are navigating new stressors like economic uncertainty, information overload, social comparison via social media, and blurred boundaries between work and personal life. Having grown up in an era of heightened mental health awareness, younger workers are more accustomed to open dialogue on the topic. With mental health care as their top priority out of 12 health and well-being factors, Gen Z and Millennials expect strong employer support and are more likely to leave jobs that fall short.

“This has prompted progressive organizations to invest in wellness programs, mental health days, and initiatives that destigmatize conversations about stress and burnout. Employers are adopting holistic approaches, integrating mental health support into daily operations and fostering psychological safety.”

She adds that new hires prioritize work/life balance in various ways, and are conscious about on-the-job stress, anxiety and burnout. “Mental health as a major issue and mental well-being is non-negotiable. According to Deloitte’s 2023 Global Gen Z and Millennial Survey, mental health remains a top concern, with many stating that work is a significant source of stress.

Leading organizations are embedding mental health into performance conversations, leadership training and benefits design, moving beyond reactive programs.

Proactive changes, such as providing mental health resources and training for managers, are crucial for maintaining a healthy, productive workforce and promoting long-term well-being, resilience and work/life balance.