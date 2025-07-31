Training, Certifying and Recertifying.

In the Calgary area, as in most major Canadian centres, there is a crucial health care worker shortage problem. Many experts urge that embracing, training, certifying and re-certifying immigrant health care workers could be a solution.

StatsCan numbers show that immigrants account for one of four health care sector workers. Specifically, immigrants make up 25 per cent of registered nurses, 42 per cent of nurse aides and related occupations, 43 per cent of pharmacists, 37 per cent of physicians, 45 per cent of dentists, 61 per cent of dental technologists and related occupations.

Particularly the health care sector is massive, complex and regulated and, as with most government regulated processes, internationally educated healthcare professionals, like doctors, nurses, dentists and technicians, often encounter significant red tape and hurdles to become licensed to practice in Alberta.

The procedures and the requirements for the training, certifying and re-certifying immigrant healthcare professionals has notorious speedbumps.

Recognition of Foreign Credentials : because each healthcare profession in Alberta has its own regulatory body that sets licensing and registration requirements.

: because each healthcare profession in Alberta has its own regulatory body that sets licensing and registration requirements. Time : because the process for credential recognition, exams and licensing can be long and complex.

: because the process for credential recognition, exams and licensing can be long and complex. Costly : because internationally educated professionals may need costly licensing exams and additional training.

: because internationally educated professionals may need costly licensing exams and additional training. Experience : some employers require Canadian work experience, which can be difficult for newcomers to get.

: some employers require Canadian work experience, which can be difficult for newcomers to get. Limited Residency availability.

availability. Language: demonstrating proficiency in English or French may be required.

There is encouraging good news. The Alberta government and other organizations are focused on streamlining the process, providing financial support and creating bridging programs and support services for internationally educated health care professionals.

There is a diverse range of health care courses for international students. Like Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) programs, Bachelor and advanced diplomas in dental hygiene, Medical Laboratory Science diplomas, Diploma in Pharmacy Technician, paramedic training, medical radiation technology, kinesiology and more.

The University of Calgary offers various health care programs and resources that are beneficial for immigrants, including bridging programs to help internationally educated health professionals (IEHPs) transition into the Canadian healthcare system. The programs often include academic upgrading, clinical practice and cultural competency training, tailored to specific health professions like nurses, pharmacists, technicians and other allied health professionals.

“The demand for education programs remains consistently strong,” says Dr. Todd Anderson, dean, at the Cumming School of Medicine (CSM). “The school is responding to the provincial workforce shortage among health care professionals in several new and innovative ways.

“CSM is one of only a few schools in North America to offer an accredited three-year medical education program to train future physicians. This intensive program enables learners to pursue self-directed learning that offers the opportunity for students to engage with the community, perform scholarly activity and travel throughout the world.

“The school’s pre-clerkship education was updated and reinvigorated in 2023, putting renewed emphasis on early clinical experiences for medical students and a formal career development program to help the medical students prepare for the next phase of their careers, the residency experience.”

He points out that, specifically for international medical graduates seeking to complete medical residency in Alberta, the Alberta International Medical Graduate Program (AIMG) offers a competitive application process using a comprehensive assessment protocol. Applicants must be either a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada to be eligible.

Anderson explains that re-qualification is out of the scope of medical education at the University of Calgary, but the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) offers pathways for internationally educated physicians to become licensed in Alberta, and the CPSA also works with Alberta Health Services (AHS) to facilitate the process for immigrant physicians to enter the workforce and obtain work permits.

There are also various government resources and options to help foreign qualifications get recognized and licensed. One popular example is the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program (AAIP), offering a diverse range of health care courses for international students, including nursing, dental hygiene, medical laboratory technology and various health sciences programs.

There are two challenges that internationally educated health care professionals face when coming to Canada to work in the health care field. The first hurdle is immigration procedures. Recently, it has taken longer for students to get approval to study in Canada. In some cases, this has led to students having to re-apply for programs they were previously admitted to.

Although students applying to programs receive admission promptly, depending on where the student is applying for a student visa, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) can take anywhere from five to 16 weeks or more to process a student visa.

Another procedural hurdle is integrating international expertise into the Canadian healthcare system, requiring familiarity with Canadian-specific practices, technologies and workplace culture.

Alberta has implemented several initiatives to support internationally trained health care professionals, like the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program (AAIP), crafted specifically to attract essential health care workers. Last year, AAIP successfully nominated 659 health professionals, including doctors and nurses and, as of this June, an additional 201 nominations have been issued through both Express Entry and non-Express Entry streams.

The AAIP is a pivotal tool in addressing Alberta’s labour shortages, particularly in health care.

By actively welcoming internationally trained professionals via dedicated streams like the Dedicated Healthcare Pathway, AAIP helps fill critical labour gaps and supports the province’s economic growth.

Stats show that this targeted approach not only brings skilled health care workers into the province more rapidly but also enhances the overall capacity of Alberta’s health care system.

Additionally, the Fair Registration Practices Act, which requires Alberta’s regulatory bodies to carry out registration processes that are transparent, objective, impartial and procedurally fair for both domestic and internationally trained applicants, to improve and simplify the recognition process, ensuring that skilled professionals can integrate into the provincial workforce with minimal delay.

The province has also simplified pathways specifically for internationally educated nurses. In 2023, the College of Registered Nurses of Alberta overhauled its application process to make it faster and more efficient for qualified nurses to join Alberta’s health workforce.

It’s no secret that Alberta, like other provinces, is facing staffing shortages across the health care sector.

According to the positive and upbeat Hunter Baril with Alberta’s Ministry of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration, “Alberta is leading the country in breaking down barriers for internationally trained health professionals, without compromising on quality. With the removal of red tape and labour mobility barriers, Alberta is making measurable progress in growing its health workforce across the province.

“As of the end of March 2025, Alberta had 12,123 registered physicians, an increase of 491 doctors in just one year, including a net gain of 317 family physicians. This marks the largest annual increase in recent history, and all five AHS zones saw year-over-year growth. The Calgary Zone alone saw an increase of nearly 300 physicians, or 5.6 per cent compared to the previous year.”

He points out that, in addition to physician growth, Alberta continues to see strong momentum in nursing. Since 2020, the number of registered nurses is up 27.5 per cent, licensed practical nurses up 15.4 per cent and psychiatric nurses up nearly 10 per cent. That’s more than 52,000 registered nurses – the highest in Alberta’s history.

“We know there is more work to do, and we continue to focus on recruitment. Like all provinces, Alberta could always benefit from more health care professionals, but the momentum we’re seeing in expanding our workforce across key roles is strong and encouraging.”