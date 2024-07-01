Calgary’s Aerospace Innovation

The transformation of Calgary business continues, and it is exciting.

Although precise dates and details are vague, likely since the 2014 collapse of commodity prices abruptly ended Alberta’s decade- long energy boom, wiping out about 35,000 oil and gas and mining jobs.

It also triggered a Calgary business change of life. While engineering, oilfields services and other ancillary energy businesses adjusted, slowly rebounded , and recovered, Calgary business branched out and diversified.

Although the oil and gas sector undisputedly remains Alberta’s largest industry, accounting for 16 per cent of its GDP, new cogs in the gears of Calgary business are becoming increasing vital. Logistics. Construction. Massive infrastructure like the Calgary Cancer Centre, the sprawling BMO Centre, the CTrain, the East Village and more, and other commercial and residential real estate.

Calgary is nationally and globally respected as a flourishing hotbed for start-ups, particularly software and hardware services, as well as one of Canada’s most innovative drivers of new solutions and technology investments.

Despite the exciting momentum of Calgary business diversification, it is sometimes overlooked, even among the new stereotypes of Calgary business, that Calgary has resoundingly become an aerospace hub.

There is much business pride and proactive enthusiasm about Calgary’s impact and potential in the booming aerospace sector.

“Calgary ‘ ’s aerospace ecosystem is remarkable,” explains Kimberley Van Vliet, director of the Aerospace Innovation Hub which, in collaboration with the University of Calgary, offers incubation space, equipment, accelerator programming, and a community for companies developing the next generation of technologies for the aerospace and advanced manufacturing sectors.

As Calgary dynamically grows its reputation in the aerospace industry, she explains that while aerospace is a limitless, dynamic , and technology-driven industry, it is complex and often challenging.

“Addressing the key challenges in the industry requires collaboration, innovation , and strategic planning across the aerospace industry, government agencies, regulatory bodies , and other stakeholders. There are many challenges, like cost pressures, regulatory compliance, technological complexity, supply chain disruptions, sustainability concerns, market volatility, global competition, access to capital , and talent shortages.”

She notes with positivity that, by overcoming challenges, the aerospace industry can continue to drive technological advancement, economic growth , and societal progress.

“There are several significant key factors that contribute to our success,” she adds. “It is a combination of our strategic location, established industries with strong talent, world class research institutions and our entrepreneurial spirit.

“While Calgary is well known as the national and global hub for energy solutions, we are an exceptionally convenient location to conduct business, not only considering the international airport with flights to and from destinations across the globe, but also four military bases within the province and the Defense Research and Development Canada (DRDC) just a short drive away.”

She highlights Calgary’s important role in various aspects of the aerospace sector. Engineers are developing lightweight, high-strength materials such as carbon fiber composites, ceramics , and metal alloys with enhanced properties, polymer gels, smart materials. Sustainable aviation fuels, power systems, fuel cells , and energy storage. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs, also known as drones), advanced air traffic management technologies , and more.

Van Vliet points out the tremendous support from al levels of government, a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem characterized by innovation, risk-taking , and collaboration and Calgary’s postsecondary institutions being world class centres of talent and research. And the many ways that Calgary’s aerospace sector startups and small businesses benefit from the access to mentorship, funding , and significant networking opportunities.

According to Ed McCauley, president , and vice-chancellor of University of Calgary, “The Aerospace Innovation Hub lights the path from lab to industry impact. It is a beacon for researchers and budding startups, and helps attract aerospace and advanced manufacturing innovators from around the world to Calgary.”

There is now consensus that Calgary’s emerging rank as an aerospace hub is a solid aspect of Calgary business . “ ” We are leading in aerospace innovation, integrating trends like autonomous systems, machine learning , and decarbonization,” says the upbeat Deborah Yedlin, president , and CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

“Calgary is North America’s first major city to permit mass drone testing. With over 500 companies adding $3.25 billion to Alberta’s GDP, the sector is booming. “With companies like DeHavilland, Arcfield Canada, WestJet and Evans Consoles, Calgary ‘ ’s aerospace sector is experiencing significant growth. The region is recognized for its expertise in autonomous systems, geospatial data , and navigation, which are driving advancements in the aerospace field.

Kimberley Van Vliet echoes Calgary’s aerospace sector momentum. “Many major aerospace companies have established a presence in the region, like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Bell Helicopters, 3M, Hexagon, Arcfield, DeHavilland and others. We have a highly skilled local workforce and a strong desire to collaborate with other leading industries.”

Yedlin notes that investments in Calgary’s digital transformation are projected to reach $54 million by this year, boosting Calgary as a hub for aerospace innovation and excellence, and adds that partnerships and facilities with organizations like Innovate Calgary have been critical in accelerating aerospace industry growth, through support for research and development.

The Aerospace Innovation Hub, backed by a $3.9 million investment, highlights Calgary’ ‘ s ambition to lead in this sector. “This initiative is set to bolster the economy by supporting companies, generating skilled jobs , and leveraging local post-secondary institutions, including the University of Calgary – — which was a pioneer in developing geospatial technologies – — Mount Royal , and SAIT, to sustain growth and diversification in the job market,” she says.

One of the significant boosts for Calgary’s aerospace industry growth was the recent announcement that respected aerospace giant DeHavilland Canada was integrating Field Aviation West, which has been a good supplier to De Havilland Canada for years, into its national operations, soon to be known as De Havilland Field, a massive aerospace project spread over 1,500 acres in Wheatland County, 80 kilometres east of Calgary.

“The aerospace sector is an extremely important part of Canada’s and Alberta’s manufacturing output,” notes Neil Sweeney, vice-president of corporate affairs for De Havilland Canada. “According to Industry Canada, there are over 160,000 Canadians directly and indirectly employed in aerospace, contributing over $21 billion to Canadian GDP.”

He emphasizes that Calgary is a key DeHavilland focus. “We have been engaged with the Alberta Government, SAIT, Calgary Economic Development , and the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on what it will take to grow a significant aerospace cluster. Aerospace is a great industry that gives skilled Calgarians an opportunity to work in a dynamic and growing field.” “

Sweeney is gung-ho about the DeHavilland Field facility, scheduled to open later this year, will be the latest boost for Calgary’s aerospace sector, bringing more than 3,000 parts manufacturing, aircraft assembly, distribution , and head office jobs.

“We’re excited about DeHavilland’s expanded presence in Calgary,” the Calgary Chamber’s Yedlin says. “It is a significant indicator of the city’s growing appeal for businesses, across many sectors. DeHavilland’s new airplane manufacturing plant opens doors for Calgary’s continued economic growth and diversification.”

Technology’s impact on the aerospace industry is tremendous. “With the innovations spanning across various facets including materials, propulsion systems, avionics, space, energy solutions , and air traffic management,” Aerospace Innovation Hub’s Van Vliet says with enthusiasm, “this is an exciting time.”

When it comes to the aerospace sector, Calgary continues to grow and succeed as an acknowledged key player.