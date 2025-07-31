Play the corporate game. Win on your terms. Lead like a quarterback.

In Quarterback: An Immigrant’s Guide to Corporate North America, award-winning Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Enterprise Risk Management Leader Nadine Niba delivers a bold, honest and deeply informed playbook for immigrants looking to thrive in Corporate North America.

Drawing from over a decade of experience in the corporate world and mentoring immigrants in their numbers, Nadine offers a rare blend of personal stories, strategic insights and hard-earned lessons that speak directly to the realities immigrants face, often silently.

Every chapter is shaped by the lived experiences of those navigating unfamiliar systems, overcoming invisible barriers and striving to build meaningful careers in a new country.

Through the lens of an elite quarterback, calm under pressure, visionary and always one step ahead, Quarterback equips readers to lead their careers with clarity, confidence and purpose. From decoding unspoken rules and building influence to mastering office politics, negotiating your worth and leaving a legacy, Nadine uses the metaphor of an elite quarterback; sharp, strategic and composed under pressure to guide readers through the complex landscape of corporate North America.

Quarterback is more than a career guide. It is a call to lead with purpose, vision and confidence.

It explores the complexities of workplace dynamics to mastering self-advocacy, negotiating your worth and building lasting influence.

Whether you are new to the workforce, restarting your career in a new country or seeking your next promotion, this book offers an honest perspective tailored to the unique challenges and strengths of the immigrant experience.

Inside, you will discover:

Essential traits every corporate “quarterback” must develop.

The most common but overlooked career mistakes immigrants make and how to avoid them.

How to navigate bias, imposter syndrome and cultural disconnects without shrinking.

Why survival jobs are valuable and how to turn them into springboards.

Real-world strategies to build your network, find sponsors and get promoted.

How to pursue success without compromising your identity and lift others as you rise.

Enriched with insights from business thought leaders as well as timeless biblical principles, Quarterback is more than a career guide. It is a powerful manifesto for immigrant professionals who are ready to own their voice, shape their narrative and lead with intention.