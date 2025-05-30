Calgary’s downtown transformation.

The countdown is on! The work has begun.

The construction commotion and demolition began this January, and Calgary’s Olympic Plaza Transformation (OPT) and the neighbouring Arts Commons Transformation (ACT) are set for a 2028 completion. The exciting and detailed plans and features reflect tremendous vision, innovation, and a massive investment in the long-term vibrancy and livability of downtown Calgary.

The reimagined and new Olympic Plaza, with the integration of Olympic legacy features like the 12-metre tall fountain the colour of an Olympic gold medal in summer, and a centrepiece for the skating rink in winter, the addition of specially designed green spaces, patios and a pavilion to support year-round activities, will seamlessly connect with the two theatres in the redesigned, new Arts Commons building as a major landmark destination in the heart of the city.

“While Olympic Plaza and Arts Commons have long been a destination for culture and civic gatherings,” says the upbeat Kate Thompson, president and CEO of the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC), the development manager for the Arts Commons and Olympic Plaza Transformation projects, “this revitalization ensures that the space will continue to serve as a modern, accessible and inclusive public gathering space for generations to come.”

She explains that the design of the plaza, done with much consultation with the community, is an intricate and functional masterplan.

“From the renowned 1988 Calgary Olympic ‘sunflake’ of the stone pavers and an actual Olympic Cauldron, to the huge summer fountain winter skating rink, lots of greenspace and the pavilion with food and beverages, and public washrooms. The reimagined Olympic Plaza will reflect both the historical significance of the location and Calgary’s aspirations for a modern, inclusive public space.”

Arts Commons will expand and grow into a stunning, three-level, 162,000-square-foot cultural hub. Extensive renos and the construction of a new building will house a new 1,000-seat theatre as well as a 200-seat theatre.

The budget is massive but the tremendous, $660 million OPT and ACT project is fully funded by the Government of Alberta, the City of Calgary, and Dave Werklund and Family. In fact, the $75 million Werklund donation is the largest philanthropic gift to the performing arts in Canada and, in appreciation, Calgary will rename the sprawling and fabulous new area the Werklund Centre.

“It is truly an audacious, city-changing transformation,” said iconic Calgary business leader, philanthropist, and dynamic Calgary-booster Dave Werklund, who is inducted into the Calgary Business Hall of Fame and the Canadian Petroleum Hall of Fame, and named one of Alberta’s 50 most influential people by The Globe and Mail, Financial Post and Calgary Herald.

“As long-time supporters of our city and of the arts, my family and I are honoured to support the future of the arts and the future of our great city, and we are delighted to be a part and celebrate this milestone.”

The park construction is set to start in 2027, and ready the following year. The new Arts Commons building is expected to finish in time for the 2028-29 performance season.

Exciting news for Calgary! The new and exciting Werklund Centre project will be a terrific people place, impact Calgary’s downtown revitalization strategy and a huge boost for Calgary’s tourism and hospitality sector.