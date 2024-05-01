The efficient and thorough cleaning of a home or an office is vitally important. So are reliability, trust and professionalism. They are qualities and priorities which set Calgary Clean Club apart and in a league of its own.

The floors. The counters. The bathrooms. Showers. The windows. And all areas in between.

“Our professional cleaning services go far beyond just dusting, mopping and scrubbing,” explains Judith Virag, founder of Clean Club Calgary. “The efficiency of our process, from booking and scheduling to the high standards of our carefully trained team and the high-quality supervision and follow-ups, sets us apart.

“After all,” she adds, “Your space is a reflection of you and your lifestyle! Professionalism, the specific needs of the client and meticulous attention to detail is more than just a service. It is a cleaning experience.”

The Clean Club Calgary specialty is weekly, biweekly and monthly cleaning of homes and offices. This time of year, as the weather warms up, there is increased demand for Clean Club Calgary’s spring/deep cleaning. And from May until September, “moving cleaning” is also very popular.

Although the social distancing days are a distant memory, COVID did have some interesting and quirky impacts on Clean Club Calgary’s service. “More and more people now browse and select the cleaning services they need; they get estimates and make their bookings online. And since COVID, many people work from home, so we’re good at juggling to make sure we are out of each other’s way,” she chuckles.

The customer-focused Judith Virag, who has also been nominated as a finalist for the Calgary Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics, emphasizes properly understanding customer expectations and the essential Clean Club Calgary core values of efficiency, quality, reliability and trust.

Trust and reliability are unconditional. “Our crews show up and do what is required, expected and promised. It is not only what makes us different, it’s how we earn our reputation, every day, on every visit.”

These days, more than ever, feedback is critically important.

“Their customer service is amazing, and they are so responsive!” “Everything was organized and I didn’t have to think of a thing.” “The staff are so friendly and professional, and they left the place spotless.” are just a few Clean Club Calgary comments.