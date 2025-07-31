Drive to the show, putt for the dough.

The pros say, “Drive for show, putt for dough.” But as the official vehicle sponsor of the Rogers Charity Classic for the past 11 years, the Wood Automotive Group prefers, “Drive to the show, then putt for the dough.”

That’s exactly what happened in 2014, when PGA Hall of Famer Fred Couples captured the Classic title.

“It was our first year as a sponsor,” recalls Travis Eade, general manager at Woodridge Ford Lincoln. “Fred was a fan favourite, and we set him up with a brand-new, tricked-out Lincoln SUV.”

After 54 holes, Couples held the clubhouse lead while Billy Andrade was still on course with a chance to tie or win. Instead of waiting in the noisy clubhouse, Fred opted to relax in the quiet comfort of his Lincoln.

“The Golf Channel kept cutting between Andrade grinding on the course and Freddy chilling in the Lincoln,” says Eade. “He ended up winning in a playoff – maybe those lumbar seats gave his wonky back just enough support to finish strong.”

“Since 2014, the Wood Automotive Group has supplied the tournament with close to 500 vehicles,” says Rory Wood, vice-president, parts and service at the Wood Group.

“We use the vehicles to shuttle PGA TOUR Champions players, officials and special guests throughout tournament week,” adds Mitch Lagadin, tournament director. “Many of the pros request their own vehicle while in Calgary, and in some cases, that courtesy car helps convince them to play.”

This year, the Wood Automotive Group will provide the latest vehicles from all its dealerships including Lincolns from Woodridge and Okotoks Lincoln, Fords from Advantage Ford, Jeeps from Big 4 Motors, Hondas from Village Honda, and Volkswagens from South Centre Volkswagen and Taza Park Volkswagen.

“We’ll also have vehicles on display throughout the course so fans can check out what’s new,” says Cailean Wood, vice president of sales and marketing at the Wood Group.

Since its inception, the Rogers Charity Classic has drawn many of the game’s greatest players and has been recognized as one of the top events on the Champions Tour. Most importantly, the tournament has raised over $112 million for more than 290 youth-focused charities across Alberta.

“It’s amazing what the tournament has accomplished,” says Gerry Wood, founder and executive chair. “We’re proud to support an event that gives so much back to our community.”