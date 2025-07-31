Empowering women in business.

There’s something exciting, new and important for Calgary business. It is aspiHer, a vibrant community of professionals, dedicated to the growth and success of Calgary women in business.

Two high-energy and respected Calgary business leaders, Milena Radakovic, president and owner of Nexus Exhibits, western Canada’s premier Visual Branding Solutions company and Desirée Bombenon, president and CEO of SureCall Contact Centres, are the dynamic co-founders of aspiHer.

“We recognize the unique challenges women face in business and why we built a powerful space where innovation, resources and meaningful connections come together to help every woman rise,” Radakovic explains.

Bombenon adds that aspiHer is more, much more than a network. “It is a movement dedicated to empowering women through education, opportunity, unwavering support, community connection and growth.”

Both Calgary leaders share the need – and the inspiration – for the aspiHer focus.

“Women in Calgary, much like across Canada, face persistent systemic challenges,” Radakovic says. “Limited access to capital, underrepresentation in leadership roles, lack of mentorship, and the ongoing struggle to balance work and life responsibilities. One unique challenge in our region, however, is the disconnect between ambition and access. Women require the networks, resources and safe spaces to fully realize their vision.”

Canadian business stats show that only 18 per cent of small- and medium-sized businesses are majority-owned by women, and women-founded startups receive less than three per cent of venture capital funding. “Those gaps underscore why aspiHer is not only valuable, it is essential!” she notes. “We are starting to see positive shifts. There’s greater awareness, more open dialogue and increasing numbers of women stepping into leadership.”

Desirée Bombenon makes the point that real change requires more than conversation. It takes commitment. “It is the inspiration for aspiHer. While Calgary is home to many strong women’s networks, there wasn’t a dedicated space built specifically for women to grow, connect and recharge, personally and professionally. And aspiHer is an opportunity to change that.

“We are focused on building the physical and social infrastructure that removes barriers, fosters belonging and accelerates what’s possible for women in business.”

They both underscore that, over the past five years or so, women are showing up more boldly, owning their stories, growing their ventures and redefining leadership on their own terms.

There is a move away from trying to ‘fit in’ and a shift toward building spaces, companies and cultures that unapologetically reflect women’s values. “We have witnessed the rise of women-led ventures, increased advocacy for gender equity and a growing emphasis on community over competition,” Radakovic says. “But one thing that remains missing is continuity, a central space where women can evolve together over time, supported by both peers and mentors.”

It is a key focus of aspiHer.

The 2025 and 2026 aspiHer schedule is exciting, including the opening of the aspiHer Club Space this fall, informative quarterly workshops, the Power Speaker Series, Member Mentorship Circles and much more. All the information can be found at https://aspiher.ca.