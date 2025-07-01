From consulting to community impact: Alberta initiative supports veterans in need.

A $50,000 donation to the Homes For Heroes Foundation is fueling a bold new approach to business with purpose in Alberta.

Consulting for a Cause is a new initiative that merges consulting services with community impact. For every project delivered, a portion of revenue goes directly to support Canadian veterans facing homelessness.

The initiative launches with a strong show of intent: a $50,000 donation to Homes For Heroes from SynergyLoft and Heroes Unleashed, made possible through the Quikcard Charitable Foundation. The funds support transitional housing and reintegration services for veterans across Canada.

“As an Honorary Colonel with over a decade of service, I’ve spoken with countless veterans about the invisible battles they face returning to civilian life. Reintegration takes more than resilience—it takes connection, compassion and community. Homes For Heroes understands that and delivers on it. They’re ensuring our heroes aren’t forgotten once the uniform comes off,” says Lyle Best, philanthropist and co-founder of Heroes Unleashed.

SynergyLoft is a senior-led consulting firm specializing in IT transformation, agile delivery, staff augmentation and elite talent solutions for large organizations. Heroes Unleashed, founded by a former CEO turned endurance athlete, offers leadership coaching, corporate wellness and culture-based transformation. Together, they bring operational expertise and people-first strategies—now aligned with a greater mission.

“This is about more than consulting, it’s about building what matters: strong teams, strong businesses and strong communities,” says Kristin Stevenson, CEO of SynergyLoft.

“We believe people-first transformation drives profit, performance and purpose,” adds Matt Devine, co-founder of Heroes Unleashed.

Homes For Heroes builds Veterans’ Villages—tiny-home communities offering housing, on-site support and personalized programming to help veterans reintegrate into civilian life. The organization reports it can support a veteran for $20,000 annually, far less than the estimated $100,000 cost of supporting a homeless individual in Alberta.

“Homes For Heroes Foundation is thrilled to be the first charitable partner of Consulting for a Cause,” says Brad Field, president and CEO of Homes For Heroes Foundation. “Funds raised will directly support programming and services that help our veteran residents reintegrate into civilian life.”

The goal: raise $250,000—enough to fund and staff a Veterans’ Village in Alberta for an entire year.

How to Get Involved: Visit www.synergyloft.com/consultingforacause and www.heroesunleashed.ca/consultingforacause to learn more. Donate directly at h4hfevents.crowdchange.ca/112562.