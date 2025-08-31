Mainstreet delivers 15th straight quarter of double-digit growth amid economic uncertainty.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSX: MEQ) today announced its 15th consecutive quarter of double-digit year-over-year growth, reinforcing the strength and resilience of its business model amidst ongoing global economic uncertainty. Funds from operations (“FFO”) increased 10 per cent, while net operating income (“NOI”) increased 16 per cent and rental revenues grew 10 per cent. Same asset NOI rose 12 per cent while revenues on a same-asset basis grew 6 per cent. Operating margins increased from 63.9 per cent in Q3 2024 to 67.5 per cent in Q3 2025, and from 64.5 per cent to 67.9 per cent on the same asset properties over the same period.

“Despite persistent uncertainty – from global trade disruptions to changing policies – Mainstreet has continued to perform and grow,” said Bob Dhillon, founder and CEO of Mainstreet Equity Corp. “Our long-standing strategy of acquiring and revitalizing undervalued and underperforming mid-market rental assets has created a consistent pattern of non-dilutive growth. While we kept our powder relatively dry in the first two quarters, MEQ is ready to unleash $815 million of liquidity to generate a new wave of countercyclical growth going into 2026. Our goal is to turn today’s uncertainty into tomorrow’s opportunity – just as we’ve done for the past 25 years.”

The Mainstreet Mission: We believe the current operating environment, including continued uncertainty stemming from global trade, economic headwinds and immigration policy, presents an opportunity for accelerated acquisitions throughout the end of the year and fiscal 2026, potentially paving the way for another new phase of counter-cyclical growth at Mainstreet.

As always, we remain passionately committed to our role as a crucial provider of quality, affordable homes for Canadians, offering renovated apartments and customer services at an average mid-market rental rate of $1,250. (Key Metrics | Q3 2025 Perform)

In Q3, we continued to navigate the challenges and headwinds that have persisted since the beginning of 2025 – conditions for which we were well prepared. Our trigger-ready liquidity and resilient business model are ready to build on Mainstreet’s proven pattern of turning challenges into opportunities for 25 years. Our team stands ready to deploy a wave of counter-cyclical investment, reinforcing our commitment to creating long-term shareholder value.

Trends continue to point to population growth within Alberta specifically (+138,136 in 2024/25) and Western Canada more generally (+233,085 in 2024/25), according to Statistics Canada. With the continued economic opportunity and lower tax rate of Alberta – and affordability more generally across Saskatchewan and Western Canada – it is expected Canadians will continue to move to the west.