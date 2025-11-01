Meeting vs. no meeting.

Some companies have a meeting every Tuesday… because it’s Tuesday!

Many forward-thinking and achievement-driven Calgary entrepreneurs opt for flexibility over structure.

Although businesses vary greatly in size, organizational details and complexities, there is an unspoken and informal consensus that a routine and rigidly scheduled meeting is an unproductive (and sometimes counterproductive) waste of time and money. In fact, some recent studies suggest that more than 50 per cent of meeting time is poorly spent.

Most Calgary EOers agree.

Shawn Freeman, the founder of Impactful MSP, helping Founders Build High-Performing Companies and a Calgary EO member.

Paula Worthington is president of Worthington PR & Story, the highly sought-after communications and PR agency in Calgary and an EO Calgary member.

With over 25 years of experience in leadership and executive management, Nick Thompson is the co-founder and president of VEA Office Professionals, a virtual services provider helping businesses scale, an acclaimed author and a Calgary EO member.

“When it comes to business best practices, effective meetings and meeting cadence is an area that almost every company seems to struggle with,” Thompson explains. “Meetings are often a silent drain on time, morale and productivity, if not done well. There are usually no agendas, making the meetings a free-for-all, resulting in those that talk the loudest being the only voices heard.

Worthington also cringes about meetings for meetings’ sake. “Meetings should serve a purpose, a clear objective and only include the people who need to be there. I don’t believe in blocking an hour for every meeting. Everyone’s time is valuable, and meetings that are run properly provide immense value and clarity.”

Freeman emphasizes purpose for a meeting. “The difference between a meeting and a brainstorm comes down to intent and energy. Meetings are typically structured, agenda-driven and focused on alignment, accountability or decision-making. They’re best used when you need to move known tasks forward, clarify direction or assign ownership. Brainstorms are more exploratory, to unlock creativity, challenge assumptions and surface new ideas, with less structure and more open-ended thinking.

“Meetings are great for keeping people on track and making decisions efficiently, but they can easily become time sinks if there’s no clear purpose or if they’re happening out of habit.”

Thompson agrees. “Meetings without clear purpose and structure are the real culprits behind meeting fatigue. Have a written purpose statement for each regularly scheduled meeting. And every meeting should have a templated agenda circulated in advance. It sets expectations and helps people prepare.”

Paula Worthington is a big booster of personalizing meetings. “Despite having so much technology at our fingertips, there’s nothing like in-person meetings! An opportunity to gather at the same table is the best way to build relationships, perhaps just a blue-sky-thinking coffee or lunch. Meetings that include a laugh, connection, great outcomes, clarity and run on time are the best kind.”