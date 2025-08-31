RE/MAX Agent Sam Corea earns Paramount of Excellence Award.

Calgary real estate professional Sam Corea has been awarded the Paramount of Excellence Award, the highest honour in the RE/MAX global network. This elite recognition is reserved for agents who have earned over $30 million in commissions and have demonstrated 30 years of exemplary service in the industry. Corea is the first Calgarian to receive the award, and one of only 16 Canadians to earn the distinction since its inception in 2020. The award places him among the top echelon of real estate professionals across North America.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Sam Corea is widely respected for his expertise in Calgary’s west district, city centre and luxury property markets. Having personally guided over 3,000 families through the buying and selling process, Corea has built a reputation for integrity, insight and unwavering dedication to his clients. A respected thought leader in Calgary’s real estate community, he has consistently set the standard for excellence throughout his career.

In 2010, Corea was named the #1 individual RE/MAX agent in Canada and ranked #2 worldwide. He received the Luminary of Distinction Award in 2016, recognizing sustained achievement at the highest level within the network. In 2018 he was honoured with a Top 20 Business Leaders in Calgary Award.

Corea also dedicated seven years as an instructor at the Haskayne School of Business, where he taught real estate marketing, and served as chair of the Patron Development Committee for Alberta Theatre Projects. A proud Calgarian, he’s known not only for his professional accomplishments but for being a generous contributor to his community.

“This recognition reflects not just longevity, but a standard of excellence and trust built over many years,” said Corea. “I’m grateful to my clients, colleagues and community for the ongoing support that has made this milestone possible.”