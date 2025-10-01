The art of people management.

It’s no secret! An undisputably critical aspect of business, and a vital key for entrepreneurial success, is: people. Recruiting the right people. Motivating and managing the right people. Communication, feedback and morale.

This month, three Calgary EO members emphasize the importance of people.

Christine Dagenais is the founder and CEO at Bright Wire, Global Leadership Development and recipient of the 2024 Business in Calgary Top 20 Leaders Award. Chris Jones is a high-energy, 30-year entrepreneur and an EOS Implementer, having worked with more than 75 companies and held over 600 full-day sessions helping leaders create amazing companies. Jenn Lofgren is managing partner of Incito Consulting Group, Calgary’s respected professional services and business advisory firm dedicated to driving impactful enterprise transformations.

“Effective people leadership isn’t about managing people,” Lofgren says. “People leadership is about creating the conditions where people can show up at their best. That starts with the mindset of the leader. Do they see themselves as the problem-solver, or as the one who unlocks the thinking and ownership of others?

“Some keys to recruiting and managing people start with clarity. Be clear on what success looks like in the role and what mindset and behaviors are needed to thrive in the company’s culture. Once people are on board, shift the focus from oversight to development. People don’t want to be managed, they want to be trusted, challenged and supported.”

Jones points out, “When it comes to managing people, clarity is often an overlooked component. Murkiness around who’s accountable for what in the company trickles down into a whole host of other issues, like: ‘I thought you were doing that?!’ With effective role clarity, a conversation about accountability actually has meat on the bone now.”

Dagenais emphasizes that that people don’t want to be managed. “They want to be seen, understood and developed. And top performers want ownership, accountability and a leader who holds them capable of their own development and challenging the status quo. It’s about connecting their day-to-day work to something meaningful and helping them grow and become effective leaders within the organization.”

Savvy entrepreneurs agree. Motivation and communication are essential.

“Communication isn’t about talking more but about giving context, purpose and setting direction,” Lofgren points out. “The importance of one-on-one conversations, feedback loops and making space for undiscussables.”

Jones underscores, “Connecting or communicating effectively with others needs adjustments to the style that truly connects to each person. The job as a leader is to help teammates see how they may connect, on a deeper level, to themselves. If it lands, they become intrinsically motivated.”

Dagenais emphasizes that motivation and communication are foundational. “The way we communicate shapes how people feel about their work. Are they connected to the purpose? Do they feel recognized? Are we strategic and intentional in our communication, and do we use it as a tool to drive desired results? Motivation builds when people are aligned with the purpose, clear on expectations and consistently reminded of their value. None of that happens without intentional communication.”