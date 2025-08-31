A true team effort.

For 30 years, Central Painting has been a trusted name in transforming buildings across Canada. From commercial and industrial projects to retail and institutional spaces, the company has built a reputation as a one-stop shop for floor-to-ceiling solutions. The company’s sister brand, Industrial Floor Systems, further enhances their offerings with polished concrete, epoxy coatings, floor leveling and concrete repair. Together, they continue to set new standards in the industry. Behind the projects, progress and this incredible milestone is a team committed to the success of the brand.

Founded in 1995 by David Graham, Central Painting began as a one-man operation inspired by his university days with College Pro Painters. Combining his education, construction background and painting experience, Graham launched the company’s head office in Ontario and steadily expanded it across Canada.

Business in Edmonton shared the story of Central Painting in 2020. How have things changed over the last five years?

Graham shares, “The COVID years were challenging. We had to continuously adapt our protocols to navigate the uncertainties. The strong corporate culture we built from the beginning became our lifeline. It’s what allowed us to stay agile and emerge stronger than ever.”

The team agrees with Graham. Senior Operations Officer Ben Anderson says, “Our commitment to innovation, clear client communication and the use of evolving technology keeps us ahead of industry standards. Watching the entire team work collectively towards the same vision and goals is incredibly rewarding.”

Senior Manager and National Operations Leader, Scott Gribbon, has been with the company for 24 years. Gribbon credits his loyalty to the respect and camaraderie within the team. He points out another reason why the team is so successful at Central Painting, “In this corporate culture, no one person is more important than the next.”

The agility and resilience of the company and the team are reflected in the continued growth of the brand. What started with just five employees in its early days has now expanded to a team of 60-100, depending on project schedules and not including subcontractors. Graham credits this growth to the team’s internal “get it done” attitude and their ability to innovate and adapt to client needs.

“Our team’s strength lies in their knowledge, experience and willingness to support one another,” Graham explains. “Whether it’s our East team helping out in the West or vice versa, the communication and collaboration across offices are what make us successful.”

Anderson recalls many memorable projects that stand as a testament to this, like the remediation of Heavy Metal Place in Spruce Grove, where the team had to prep steel surfaces meticulously and train on a new DFT scanner to ensure the highest quality. Another standout was the two million square foot Amazon warehouse project, which showcased the company’s ability to operate on a large scale using specialized textured coatings.

For Anderson, it’s projects like this that have him saying, “This career has brought more purpose to my life and made me more motivated in and out of the work environment.”

Innovation has always been a big part of Central Painting’s operations. From developing low-temperature paint that can be applied outdoors in -30°C to fireproof coatings, the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible. Their impressive portfolio includes high-profile projects like the JW Marriott in Edmonton’s ICE District, Champion Petfoods’ Acheson headquarters and numerous retail locations across Western Canada.

Site Superintendent Adam Locke reflects on his 15 years with the company, saying, “There’s never been a day where I was out of work or had nothing to do. The management team has always been accommodating to me and my family. I’ve learned so much more about the trade here than I would have elsewhere.”

Team Leader William Olaguer, who has been with the company for 14 years, also values the opportunities for personal and professional growth. “I’ve gained problem-solving skills and reduced my dependency on others. I’ll never forget the moment my project manager gave me the chance to become a foreman.”

Word of mouth has always been a driver of Central Painting’s success, as clients are quick to mention to their industry partners who completed their projects and how happy they are with the brand.

Sales and Estimating Manager Shannon Guenther, who joined four years ago, appreciates the trust clients place in Central Painting to complete critical projects and the testimonials they provide. She describes the company as “having integrity, honesty and being innovative” and looks forward to more exciting projects and growth in the years ahead.

“What keeps me here are the people, the job itself and the opportunities. The camaraderie and respect among the team are unmatched,” she adds.

Central Painting is not just innovating in the field. They are agile and proactive on every level, including in the office. Pam Irwin, office coordinator, who cites the company as being “family oriented and loyal to the team,” explains, “We’ve implemented new software to handle our increased bookings, which has improved efficiency and quality.”

Another key component of the Central Painting team is the health and safety department, led by Robert Johnston. He spends countless hours meticulously tracking painters’ records on job sites, keeping field teams on track and ensuring the company has maintained COR Certification for over a decade. His dedication not only safeguards our crews but also upholds the highest standards of safety and quality across every project.

As Central Painting celebrates this milestone, Graham expresses his gratitude to the team, clients, vendors and communities that have supported the company over the years. “We wouldn’t be here without our incredibly loyal clients and the dedication of our team. Thank you for being part of this journey.”

On a personal note, Graham adds, “I am grateful Central Painting has allowed me to see more of Canada, meet incredible people and build lasting friendships across the country.”

At its core, Central Painting embodies what Graham has set out to achieve years ago – a place where success is a testament to its people. Whether they’ve been with the company for decades or are just starting their journey. Every new member is an equal part of this team.

Here’s to 30 years of innovation, collaboration and excellence – and to many more ahead! For floor to ceiling solutions backed by expertise and an engaged team, Central Painting is here to help.

