One call, every solution.

For 30 years, Inland Industrial Supply has provided solutions that empower industrial businesses to thrive by sourcing and delivering tools, PPE, equipment and safety services. With a focus on seamless service and community involvement, Inland has grown beyond Edmonton and has branched out to Kitimat and Calgary. This Canadian, family owned and operated brand leverages its deep knowledge of industrial regulations to ensure its solutions meet – or exceed – safety and compliance standards.

President and owner Gordon Dixon explains how it all began.

“In 1995 I was seeking opportunities because the supply company I was working at was losing customers. With an understanding of the process along with the need for better customer service, I had the thought, ‘I could do this myself.’”

He could, and he did. Inland opened in the winter, which Gordon calls “a scary time because it is quiet during the holiday season!” but once people were back to work after Christmas and New Year’s, the company took off.

“It has always been a little exciting,” Gordon smiles at the continued growth over the past three decades. “When we outgrew our location and moved into the building we are in now, then when we opened up in Kitimat – those are fond milestones.”

Leaning on his early ideas of basing the brand in hassle free solutions for clients, Gordon says, “While our job is to supply consumables and services to job sites, what we actually do is supply service. That is what stands behind our motto, ‘clever solutions delivered fast.’ Inland can quickly supply everything needed for our customers to easily start and maintain their projects.”

Gas monitors, hand and power tools, wrenches, safety equipment – and even the more mundane items like coffee pots – one call to Inland means having everything needed for site showing up on time and within budget. Knowing that for many clients frequently changing safety regulations or project specs can complicate things, Inland’s rental division ensures high quality safety gear, including self-retracting lifelines, can be quickly rented. This ensures clients have what they need to remain compliant even if under a tight deadline or unexpected change of spec.

Inland goes even further with its 360 degrees of customer care by also offering PPE cleaning, repair and inspection services; calibration and recertification for torque wrenches, personal gas detection, fall protection equipment and more; configuring, cleaning and maintaining Davit arm systems for confined space entry; welding equipment repairs; cable and equipment assembly and inspection (including argon hoses and explosion-proof cords); safety equipment inspection and recertification and so much more. It all comes down to simply being the most reliable go-to place for all industrial supply needs.

“Since we offer a very large selection of products and associated services,” Gordon adds, “we ensure that our knowledgeable team can consult with you to ensure your workplace is safe, effective and productive. One call is all that is needed to start the process of launching and keeping projects of all sizes on track.”

When Gordon started Inland, he was on his own for the first six months. Today, Inland is pleased to support a team of 70.

“Keeping up with growth can be a challenge,” he admits, “especially since we are growing rapidly with the current opportunities coming our way.”

These opportunities include the recent partnership between Inland and Alexander Business Centre LP (ABC).

“In the spirit of the partnership, Inland has committed to providing training and employment to members of the Alexander First Nation so that they may enjoy a long-term meaningful career. Inland has further committed to collaboration and community investment, which is a tremendous step toward a successful partnership. ABC LP looks forward to many years of success working alongside Inland. We feel this partnership and commitment is a great opportunity for ABC LP and Alexander First Nation,” ABC said in a media release. Gordon is equally excited about the partnership, noting how both companies’ goals, needs and skillsets work together well.

After expanding into Kitimat, the next expansion has already seen Inland move into Calgary.

Gordon smiles, “Edmonton is more of a production and manufacturing city while Calgary is known for head office and corporate. I have lived and worked in both cities – they are both fun and instrumental in catering to the diverse needs of the province, and beyond.”

Customer service, for Gordon, is inward facing as much as it is external. To discuss this, Nicole Dixon, chief operating officer, and Kamal Sidhu, chief financial officer, weigh in.

“Giving back to the community in which we operate is very important to all of us,” shares Nicole. “We are pleased to be consistently involved with The Veteran News and to support our customer’s fundraising events from organizations such as the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, PCL and the Edmonton’s Food Bank. We are proud to support Little Warriors as well.”

She continues, noting, “Many of our clients and vendors have been with Inland since day one. They took a chance on my father’s startup when other people wouldn’t. We are so grateful to all of them and are equally grateful to the team and corporate culture that’s been built here. A lot of the staff, who are considered the backbone of the organization, have been here for 10 years or more.”

Kamal says of the corporate culture, “There’s a strong sense of teamwork here—everyone supports one another, from your peers to management. It makes coming to work feel meaningful. Personally, the best thing for me is the people I get to work with every day.”

“Many people do not realize,” she continues, “How committed Inland is to its employees. The company genuinely puts people first, supporting us not only in our work but also in our personal growth and challenges.

Gordon, Nicole and Kamal are happy to share what comes next for Inland Industrial Supply.

“Whatever the challenge, we’re committed to going above and beyond to deliver the right solution. Your success drives us to think bigger, explore new possibilities, and redefine what’s possible.”

The future sees the continued solution-focused, client-centric service the company was founded on, which continues to empower project sites to operate with comfort, safety and efficiency.

5746 Burleigh Crescent SE, Calgary, AB T2H 1Z8

Phone: (587) 885-6632

inlandindustrial.ca