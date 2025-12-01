Businesses score with the Flames.

In today’s competitive business environment, relationships matter more than ever.

You want to make them winning relationships!

Whether it’s deepening client partnerships, rewarding employees or celebrating milestones, successful organizations understand that authentic, shared experiences are the foundation of lasting connections. At the Calgary Flames, our fan intensive, game-day experiences can help Calgary’s business community strengthen relationships in a way only live sports can deliver.

There’s something uniquely powerful about the energy in the Scotiabank Saddledome on a Flames game night. The crowd roars, the enthusiasm amps up and for a few hours, everyone in the building shares the same heartbeat, often on the edge of their seats. When you invite clients, colleagues or employees to experience that together, you’re not just giving them a ticket to a game – you’re creating a moment they’ll remember long after the final horn.

That’s why many local companies are turning to Flames game day experiences such as suites, club seating, group sales and Top Shelf. A suite night is more than a premium view of the action – it’s a private venue for meaningful connection. You can host a small client group in a setting that’s both impressive and comfortable, complete with our first-class food and beverage service. Many of our corporate partners tell us that some of their best business conversations happen between periods, not in boardrooms.

Group ticket packages are another powerful way to bring your teams together. Whether it’s a staff appreciation night, a sales incentive or a holiday celebration, sharing a live game builds camaraderie and pride in a way few corporate events can. Our customizable experiences – from locker-room tours to pregame warm-up views – add an element of ‘once in a lifetime’ that shows your guests they’re valued.

We’ve also seen companies use Flames games as a creative part of their employee engagement strategy. Recognition programs tied to tickets or game-day experiences motivate performance and foster a sense of belonging. After all, employees who feel appreciated are employees who stay engaged – and what better way to say ‘thank-you’ than a night cheering on the hometown boys?

Our local business community thrives when we connect, celebrate and invest in each other. Supporting the Flames is supporting Calgary – not just our team, but our city.

Whether you’re entertaining clients, rewarding excellence or simply looking for an unforgettable team night out, our game-day experiences deliver more than seats – they deliver memories that last and become the talk around the water cooler. We’d be proud to help your company create moments that build relationships and fuel success.

Go, Flames, Go!