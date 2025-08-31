Canadian leaders agree: our LNG moment is now.

For years, we at Canada Action have highlighted the vast potential of Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG). Now, federal and provincial leaders are singing the same tune. From British Columbia to Ottawa, the message is clear: Canadian LNG is essential for our economic future and will help provide energy security to the world.

B.C. Premier David Eby recently highlighted this, stating, “Projects like LNG Canada are the reason that B.C. will be the economic engine of a more independent Canada. It creates good jobs, opportunities that let young people build a life here in the north and generates the revenue we need to improve public services everyone relies on.”

Eby’s sentiment is echoed by Adrian Dix, minister of energy and climate solutions, who emphasized the global significance of our resources.

“British Columbia will produce some of the lowest-emission LNG in the world. It is imperative that we get our clean-energy resources to global markets so that we can deliver a stronger, more diversified economy. LNG Canada’s first shipment to Asia is a major milestone and one that positions B.C. and Canada to meet growing global demand, while highlighting our commitment to responsible energy development,” said the minister.

At the federal level, the message is just as clear. Tim Hodgson, Canada’s minister of energy and natural resources, noted on X that Canadians should, “take pride in how high our LNG industry has raised the bar through: low-emissions production, Indigenous co-ownership, [and] environmental stewardship. This is proof that when Canada leads with values, vision, and determination, we don’t just keep up – we pull ahead.”

For us, these statements are a welcome affirmation.

Before Bill C-59 came into effect, our organization ran advertisements across the country with similar messages. We spoke of the pride, prosperity and leadership inherent in our energy industry and the emerging LNG sector. To see this now echoed by our leaders reinforces the importance of our movement to support Canadian resource workers and to grow shared prosperity for all Canadian families.

Today, the need to develop our trade infrastructure and natural resource wealth has never been more critical. If Canadians have learned anything over the past several months, it’s that our competitors are out to eat our lunch.

Global demand for LNG is surging. When Canada fails to maximize our potential, our competitors readily step in to fill the void. Qatar and the U.S. continue to sign new multi-billion-dollar supply agreements with nations in Asia and Europe – the very same countries that have asked us for our reliable and democratic LNG.

This could have been Canada. But it’s not too late.

Our allies want and need reliable energy. We have it in abundance. Our leaders are finally acknowledging the immense potential of our LNG. But words are not enough. We must turn this consensus into concrete action.

The world is knocking on our door. Our leaders have opened it. Now, it’s time to build the natural gas infrastructure that will secure our prosperity and answer the call for more Canadian-made energy across the world.

Cody Battershill is a Calgary realtor and founder/spokesperson for CanadaAction.ca, a volunteer-built group that champions Canadian energy development and the economic and security benefits that come with it.