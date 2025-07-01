Logic vs. creativity: the two sides of learning golf.

We often hear about left-brain versus right-brain thinking – logical on one side, creative on the other. Now, I’m not a psychologist or a brain surgeon, but I do know this: golf demands both.

In my lessons, I lean into both sides of how people learn. On the logical side – the “left brain” – I give students structure. I explain the drills, the reason behind the drills, and how they fit into the bigger picture. I think of myself as a salesman. If I can get them to buy into the *why*, they’re more likely to put in the reps. That’s where real improvement starts.

But too often, golfers get stuck in logic. Especially these days, with an overwhelming amount of videos and tips online. More information doesn’t necessarily mean better golf. In fact, I often spend more time helping students make sense of the information they’ve absorbed than teaching new material.

It’s not about how much you know. It’s about knowing what matters – and how it fits *your* swing.

And that’s where the right-brain – the creative side – comes in. Around the green, for example, you can’t just rely on mechanics. The lie is different, the slope is different, the club might change – no two shots are ever the same. You have to *feel* it. You have to *see* it.

I love watching junior golfers. They naturally tap into that creative side. Ask a kid to shape a shot, and they’ll try it. If they miss, they try again. No fear, no overthinking. Adults, on the other hand, want everything to be perfect. They want logic to solve it all.

But sometimes, letting go of mechanics is exactly what works.

One of my students – he’s a one-handicap – was chipping like a 20. Then he told me, “I stopped thinking about the mechanics and instead visualized what the shot needed to be.” That moment changed his short game.

So here’s the takeaway: Build your structure. Understand the logic. But don’t ignore the feel. Take practice swings. Picture the shot. Sense the spin, the shape, the trajectory.

The best players aren’t just logical or just creative. They’re both – because that’s how real improvement happens in golf. ⛳️