Ottawa’s new tone on energy and infrastructure is positive, but let’s see where it goes.

There’s a noticeable and welcome shift in tone coming from Ottawa – one that’s generating cautious optimism across Canada’s energy and resource sectors. At this early stage in its new mandate, the federal government seems to be embracing a more pragmatic, positive, common-sense approach to energy development in Canada and our place in global trade.

The change in rhetoric matters – because tone from the top can shape policy, boost investor confidence and reignite national ambition.

At the heart of this new tone appears to be a recognition of Canada’s long-untapped potential: “We need infrastructure that gets our energy to tidewater and to trusted allies — diversifying beyond the U.S.,” Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson recently told an audience of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

This isn’t just about pipelines or ports – it’s about building the economic backbone of a modern Canada. Energy corridors, railways and transmission lines that connect our resources to world markets are not only in the national interest – they are vital to our long-term prosperity.

Gone are the days of apologizing for developing Canada’s natural wealth. In its place is a balanced and more mature message: “Canada has a tremendous opportunity to be the world’s leading energy superpower in both clean and conventional energy,” Prime Minister Mark Carney recently stated.

This isn’t a fantasy. Many of us understand Canada is uniquely positioned to lead in both oil and gas – produced to the highest environmental and social standards – and in clean electricity, hydrogen, critical minerals and carbon capture. With the right infrastructure and investment certainty, we can deliver it all.

But that investment will only come if Ottawa continues to match its positive tone with decisive action – and clears the path for major nation-building projects. Repealing or reforming burdensome legislation like Bill C-69, streamlining permitting and working collaboratively with Indigenous communities are key steps in turning ambition into results.

The new government also appears to understand the broader strategic value of Canadian energy. “Every barrel of responsibly produced Canadian oil and every kilowatt of clean Canadian power can displace less clean, riskier energy elsewhere in the world,” Minister Hodgson recently said.

This isn’t just about economics – it’s also about geopolitical leverage, climate action, and supporting our partners and allies. Increasing trade with countries that share our values, as the government now pledges to do, strengthens both Canada’s influence and the resilience of Canada’s workers and Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

The words from Ottawa are promising. Now comes the real test – turning this new tone into a bold, coherent and long-term plan to build the infrastructure, secure the investment and position Canada as the energy superpower the world needs. It’s time to walk the talk.

Cody Battershill is a Calgary realtor and founder / spokesperson for CanadaAction.ca, a volunteer-initiated group that supports Canadian energy development and the social and economic benefits that come with it.