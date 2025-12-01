Parker’s Pen – December 2025

Like a lot of Canadians, I watched and thoroughly enjoyed, the excitement and nail-biting moments of the World Series on television. Long hours that meant so many commercials that included one I liked for the Government of Ontario. But couldn’t help but notice the tag line ‘Strong and Free’.

The UCP want to use it on our licence plates, but here it seems to be more of a political statement than pride in our province. I am one who is quite happy with ‘Wild Rose Country’.

Mind you, the rolling billboard could only be read on one of a dozen cars I checked in my parkade, all the others were covered with dealer’s promotional frames.

+

Another observation on TV commercials. Most of the stations I watch run far too many of the same ones over and over. Far from catching my eye it makes me bored with the commercial and I frankly get fed up with the company. How many times can you enjoy a good production of a man and boy sticking French fries into their faces, or dangerously speeding up your neighbour’s treadmill?

+

I was quite amazed – and pleased – to see how quickly the election signs were picked up after voting was completed in my area. Wish the roadmenders were as efficient. Marda Loop claims the long construction is finished – try driving along 35th Ave between the orange pylons – yet I find detour signs still out there confusing motorists.

+

I tried a couple of times this week to explain to people employed as communications experts that I am trying to save the spoken word. It has become the norm to send emails ending with name, title but no telephone number.

It takes such an effort to communicate, and frankly I will not respond until I have someone to talk to. After receiving a ‘reminder’ from an institution that I had not responded to an earlier request that included the line ‘looking forward to hearing from you’, I did email a return asking for a telephone number and, despite printing my telephone number, was answered by another email.

How long will it take for the human voice to become obsolete?

And I was bothered in going to the registry office to be faced with a sign that asked ne to scan the QR code to book a space in line, or send a text. Used to have a nice lady giving out a number, or be directed to take a number from a machine. Simple.

Many of the elderly people living in my residence will be quite confused as, even if they have a cell phone probably don’t take it with them, or don’t know how to text, nevermind take a photo to obtain a place in line.

+

In discussing the shortage of hospital beds and the fact that when the government does get around to facing the need for more beds, I was informed that it would take around eight years to design and build a new hospital. By then the increase in the number of people getting sick, having accidents, or just plain getting older and needing care, could be catastrophic.

Why the wait? My friend likened the response to transportation planners observing that around 30 people waited at the same bus stop every morning and deciding the they should order a new 20-seat bus.

+

Had to smile at a notice in a care home that suggested in case of fire – remain calm. With flames licking around my bed, I think that’s asking a bit much.

+

Final words: To err is human, to blame someone else shows management potential.