Parker’s Pen – July 2025

Kudos to Nancy Southern, who at the ATCO GM is reported to have said, “I think the discussion of separation should have no oxygen – Canada as a unified country is going to be far stronger than if we try to be independent little states.”

People are having lots of fun thinking about what would happen if this province did separate from Canada – perish the thought.

One pondered what would happen to the Stampeders? Obviously couldn’t stay in the Canadian Football League. Guess in the AFL we could play Edmonton one week and Edmonton the next, unless the provincial league could be expanded to include teams from Oyen and Slave Lake. What happens to Calgarians who have property in the States – will Trump punish them with special non-resident taxes, and will other countries accept mail carrying a Queen Danielle postage stamp?

Methinks that too many – though I don’t trust polls – are suffering from Trumpitis.

+

It’s hard to hold a conversation without his name coming up. At an irregular/regular meeting with a couple of friends to chat about things over a beer, one declared before he sat down, “Let’s not bring up Trump.” But pretty soon we were comparing his massive portrait hanging down a federal building with those of dictators like Lenin and Mao, while making decisions on his own for the democracy he’s supposed to represent, and cutting back on foreign aid that will surely cost the lives of many.

+

Before I leave him – he wants all films to be made in the USA and in so doing will cause incredible harm to our Canadian industry.

Begs the question, how will American members of the international film unions react?

+

But we should always look for the bright side, and I found it in my new love of baseball. I know it can be slow, but a chance to read a book while watching a game, and I do enjoy seeing a first baseman chatting and laughing with his opponent who just made it to the bag. At the stretch, I flipped over to see what the hockey score was – to see gloves off. Not my kind of sport.

+

Hard to believe that – at time of writing – posties are still thinking of another strike. The problems of Canada Post were brought home to me watching a couple of postmen on their daily delivery. Both were carrying small bundles of mail in open hands and their vans were just around the corner.

Remember when a postman walked for blocks with a huge, heavy bag drooping from his shoulder? No wonder the organization loses money. A lot less mail and costlier to deliver.

+

When my wife and I – and Golden Labrador Paddy – arrived in Calgary many decades ago we knew no one from coast to coast. What a nice surprise to be invited by the late Al Compton, founder of the Sportsman Ski Cellar, to join his family for our first Christmas dinner in Canada.

Looking over the photo of a Sewing Seeds team on their way to teach women in Uganda how to sew, spotted his daughter Heather who was one of the volunteers. Brought back a fond memory.

+

Final words: War doesn’t determine who is right, only who is left.