Parker’s Pen – September 2025

As I write there is more talk about strikes. Work stoppages that could have a profound effect on people’s lives. There has to be another way of solving disputes for the benefit of individuals – no matter whether they may be well deserved – that always causes frustrations and even long-term harm to many who do not deserve to be affected.

There’s talk of a teacher’s strike which will mean a rough start to a child’s start to the school year. Yet I choose to believe most teachers care for them. Air Canada employees are also likely to take action that would certainly upset business travel, but more importantly could mean that family members don’t get to see each other and travellers who had made exciting plans for a holiday have to worry about getting there – nevermind getting home.

And, of course, there’s the ongoing threat of a postal strike, resulting in regular warnings from banks worried about customers paying credit card bills. An act of suicide by posties; a friend who sent me a postcard from Sweden said there are no post offices in that country.

There has to be a better way.

+

Lots of irate people are still calling for a return to the name of Fort Calgary versus the silly Confluence Way. Doesn’t affect me as I never gave up calling that piece of Calgary history by its original proud name.

+

This month’s great mystery of life is why almost all tennis players grab three balls before serving and after a casual glance discard one. Aren’t they all the same and probably back in the hand for the next serve? In the years I played tennis every Saturday on the old courts at Currie Barracks, we were lucky if someone showed up with a new can.

And speaking of sports, how come baseball players are allowed to spit? At the end of the game the cleaner uppers must need hip waders to mop up the mess. A disgusting habit, akin to coughing and sneezing into your cardigan – yuck.

+

Executive Breakfast Meetings is the term I’ve always used for our regular get-togethers at Phil’s in Motel Village. Glad to see the Rolls Royce Owners’ Club has also found it a great place to start the day, good food delivered by some of the best servers in the city.

+

I always keep a clean sheet of paper in books I’m reading, to note any words of wisdom I find. Had to keep a quote by the very Victorian writer Beatrix Potter I read in the Maurice Sendak book called ‘Caldecott & Co.’ During her mother’s illness she wrote, “There is supposed to be an angelic sentiment in tending the sick, but personally I shall not associate angels with castor oil and emptying slops.”

Three cheers for the aides who do perform like tasks – with a caring smile on their faces.

+

Trump has certainly got the hopes up of many with the dreams of uniting Canada – new talk of dropping inter-provincial trade barriers and loosening federal purse strings for projects across the country.

A fast train from the Calgary airport to Banff is probably a good thing, but driving west I still get a thrill on cresting the hill and being totally amazed at the vista of the Rockies that cover the entire vision. Train travellers would miss out on that experience.

+

Final words: The last thing I want to do is hurt you, but it’s still on my list.