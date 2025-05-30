Pipelines and prosperity: it’s time to put Canada first.

Canada is at a crossroads. With a world hungry for energy and a domestic economy in recovery mode, we have a golden opportunity to rise as the global energy leader – but only if we act decisively and with unity.

Our new Prime Minister recently pointed out that Canada has a tremendous opportunity to be the world’s leading energy superpower, in both clean and conventional energy. That future will not be realized through hesitation or division, but through national purpose and action.

Let’s put new pipelines and other energy infrastructure at the heart of this vision. Why? Because our prosperity depends on it. For too long, Canada has relied heavily on the United States as our main energy customer – effectively limiting our earning potential and compromising our sovereignty over our own resources. It’s time to end this over-reliance and unlock the economic power that comes with our ability to trade freely in global markets.

In many ways, we already are an energy superpower. From the oil sands in Alberta to hydropower in Quebec, and from B.C. natural gas to mining in Saskatchewan, our natural resource wealth is unmatched.

What we lack is enough infrastructure to bring it all together – that means more pipelines, powerlines, ports, railways and roads. These aren’t just construction projects; they’re nation-building initiatives. They connect provinces, create jobs, generate revenue, elevate our position in world markets and support Canadian public programs such as health and education.

The truth is Canada’s economy is built on natural resources. These sectors employ hundreds of thousands of Canadians and support Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities alike. If we want our economy back on track, supporting resource development must be front and centre. That means saying ‘yes’ to projects that are in the national interest – and saying ‘no’ to endless delays and political games.

We need pragmatism to prevail over polarization. It’s not about choosing either oil and gas or renewables. It’s about saying ‘yes’ to both. Supporting all forms of energy – responsibly developed – is not only smart policy, it’s the only way forward. By doing so, we can protect Canada’s energy security, diversify our trade and enhance our long-term competitiveness.

Imagine a Canada where our clean-burning LNG is shipped to Asia, displacing coal and reducing global emissions. Picture a country where new pipelines send responsibly produced oil to Europe, offering a democratic alternative to unstable suppliers. Think of a future where we don’t have to depend on one customer but instead, we sell to many, on our terms.

This is not just possible – it is imperative.

We must come together as a country in order to stop limiting ourselves. Canada has what the world needs. Let’s not apologize for it, but capitalize on it. The time for division is over. The time to build is now.

Cody Battershill is a Calgary realtor and founder / spokesperson for CanadaAction.ca, a volunteer-initiated group that supports Canadian energy development and the environmental, social and economic benefits that come with it.