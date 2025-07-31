Train like the pros – alignment.

If you want to produce great golf shots consistently, alignment is a core fundamental. Yet golfers do not always know how to incorporate or work on this in their improvement program.

Most golfers focus on swing mechanics, chasing positions and feels. But if your setup and aim are off, even a technically-sound swing can send the ball in the wrong direction. I tell players all the time: alignment accounts for 50% of the golf shot.

Here are three ways to practice alignment, and all are essential to developing a consistent, trustworthy swing.

1. Practice from a Fixed Station

Set up two alignment sticks or clubs parallel to one another to define your physical target. This fixed station or “box” will visually guide you and helps you build muscle memory around what it feels like to be square: clubface, stance, hips and shoulders all aligned. Repeating shots from this fixed position to the physical and defined target gives you a goal which does not vary when you are working on your swing. You can perform this for all aspects of your game: putt, chip, pitch and full swing shots. This is how you can learn your ball flight tendencies and share with your coach.

2. Practice Your Pre-Shot Routine

Once you’re comfortable with the fixed station, transition to practicing the routine you’ll use on the course. Start behind the ball. Visualize the entire target line, then choose an intermediate target a few feet in front of the ball – a discoloured patch, broken tee or leaf. Align your clubface first, square to that point, then build your stance. This method requires patience and discipline, but it develops awareness and focus under pressure. If done properly, a small bucket of balls at practice will take a long time to finish. Practice routine at the putting green with your putts, chips and pitch shots. Again… one ball, one target, one routine which starts behind the ball defining the target line.

3. Learn Your Personal Swing Pattern

As you work on alignment, you’ll start to understand how your natural swing launches the ball – whether you tend to start it left or right, and how it finishes. That insight helps you adjust your setup and understand your tendencies. It’s not just about aiming straight; it’s about knowing your shape and how to play it against a proper target line.

Watch the PGA Tour – players constantly use alignment sticks on the range, and their routines are deliberate. Why? Because alignment doesn’t just support the swing – it builds the swing.

So, next time you practice, slow down. Set your station. Rehearse your routine. Learn your ball flight. Alignment is the foundation of a confident, repeatable game.