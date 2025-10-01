Welcome back, C of Red.

Welcome back to the Scotiabank Saddledome and the start of what promises to be an exciting chapter in Flames hockey.

Christmas may still be a few months away, but for NHL hockey fans here in Calgary, puck drop on a new season is better than anything Santa can bring down the chimney.

It’s simply the most wonderful time of the year!

I want to take a moment to thank each and every one of our fans for your unwavering support, your loyalty and the energy you bring to our team year after year. Whether you’re a longtime season-ticket holder, a family taking in your first game or cheering from home in your jersey, you are the heartbeat of this organization.

To our valued corporate partners, sponsors and community leaders – I also want to thank you for your belief in the Flames and in Calgary. Your support allows us to grow the game, inspire the next generation and make a meaningful difference across Southern Alberta through the Calgary Flames Foundation.

We know the business of sport extends far beyond the game. The Flames are an integral part of Calgary’s economic and civic fabric. Each season brings with it tens of millions in local economic activity – from game-day hospitality and tourism to partnerships with local vendors, service providers and contractors.

We also know the future of this franchise is tied deeply to our city and our community. That’s why we’re excited to continue working with our partners on the development of Scotia Place, our new events centre which is set to open in 2027. This project is about more than hockey – it’s a key part of the Culture + Entertainment District, a space where Calgarians can gather, celebrate and connect. We’ll continue to share updates as the project moves forward, and we can’t wait to see what’s ahead.

As we begin this new season, we invite all of you – our fans, our city, our community – to join us on the journey. Bring your passion, your voice and your pride. Let’s create something special together.

We have an electrifying team with great veterans and exceptional young talent, the perfect blend to create excitement this time out. We want to see you at our home-opener on Oct. 11 for a 2 p.m. matinee tilt with the visiting Blues. There will be a red-carpet walk-in by the players, with a chance for our fans to be part of the action before the puck drops on our amazing, redesigned centre-ice logo.

We’re not just building for this season; we’re building for sustained success and a return to playoff hockey that makes Calgary proud.

Here’s to a season of energy, excitement and incredible hockey.

Go, Flames, Go!