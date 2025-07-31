Why is everything in Canada now a mystery?

Remember that old saying: ‘It’s the climate, Stupid’? Who knew the large role climate would play in our lives in the future? I always thought it was mainly farmers and golfers who concerned themselves with climate.

After an in-depth conversation with someone who attended the recent COP29 Conference, I learned that governments in attendance agreed to move forward with the implementation of the UN global-led and managed carbon market that involves trillions of dollars in wealth transfers to third-world countries. All to be managed by the UN. Western governments pledged some $1.2 trillion per year in transfers by 2035. And UN Leader Guterres wants those commitments to quickly become ‘cash.’ I foolishly thought we had heard the last of the Carbon Tax.

However, once President Trump at COP29 made it clear the USA no longer will be participating in the Paris Accord Agreement, things began to crumble. He, and a growing group of other leaders, had started referring to it as a ‘climate hysteria hoax.’ Argentina’s President Milei quickly followed suit by also withdrawing. This started a movement by a number of European countries limiting what they are prepared to move ahead on. This of course has caused great concern for a coalition of alarmists who immediately formed a group called “We are still in” and are trying to determine how to fund this without the ‘big dollars’ they had expected from the USA.

The tactic now is to end collaboration and move ahead to the implementation stage before more advocates back out. The WHO is now strongly touting the idea that climate change has become the defining health challenge of our time and immediate action is necessary.

So, what is happening here at home with climate change? Some of us found out a little late that PM Carney is one of the main participants. Who knew he had authored articles and a report for the Glasgow Financial Alliance on Net Zero? And, as head of the Brookfield ESG Advisory Group, he has also partnered with the UN to fund youth education programs across North America. That this curriculum defines economic freedom as somehow dangerous and promotes a centralized digital control program. I assume that is somehow connected to the recent controversary when Canada delivered that billion-dollar digital tax bill to the USA.

All of this caused me to do some digging and I discovered there is also an overall plan to levy net zero home compliance. In 2023, CMHC proposed mandatory energy audits on all homes before a sale. These audits would justify placing carbon taxes on homeowners. And furthermore, PM Carney was initially the chair of that group. I assume that position has likely become null and void since his election as PM on April 28, 2025.

Just when I felt everything was falling apart, it was encouraging to read that data centre operators prefer natural gas to power their centres as reliability along with cooler weather is key to their operations. We have both! As Alberta was just beginning to enjoy attracting numerous large data centres to our economy because of our climate and our major resources, what will a rush to net zero do to our economy?