With the election behind us, time to get Canada building again.

Regardless of who forms government after the recent federal elections, one thing is clear: Canada needs to build again. Pipelines, power lines, railways, roads and ports – these are not partisan talking points. They’re crucial to Canada’s economic future.

In fact, over the last year or two a discussion has emerged that calls for the repeal of C-69, an expansion of resources and trading, and a greater focus on Canada’s global competitiveness.

Yet for as long as a decade we’ve faced an alarming reality: Our competitiveness is slipping. Investment is leaving. Major resource and infrastructure projects are stalled – not for lack of will or demand, but because our regulatory environment is broken.

Specifically, take Bill C-69, the Impact Assessment Act (IAA). Since its implementation in 2019, only one of 25 major projects subject to federal review has been approved. That’s not a functioning system; it’s a death sentence for Canadian ambition.

The IAA piles on requirements that have nothing to do with building better or safer projects, and the law burdens proponents with layers of red tape that delay investment and drive up costs. It’s not just frustrating – it’s costing us billions. Another report shows $670 billion of cancelled or stalled projects since 2015, a massive amount of job-creating investment forgone for our nation, a further reminder that we need to level the playing field so Canada can compete globally.

This isn’t about ignoring the environment or social considerations. Canadians want responsible development. But we need to stop asking private businesses to implement government social policy through a regulatory back door. The IAA has turned a predictable approval process into a moving target – one so unpredictable it’s scaring away even Indigenous-led projects like Cedar LNG.

Darryl White, CEO of BMO Financial Group, put it best: “We are uncompetitive on tax, on regulation and on tone. And all levels of government – federal, provincial and municipal – must improve our competitiveness that underwrites our quality of life.”

We’re already seeing the consequences. We can’t get natural gas to tidewater to meet global demand. We’re behind in building the infrastructure to move clean electricity across provinces. Even minor projects are bogged down by federal reviews that prioritize paperwork over progress.

Canada has what the world needs – energy, innovation and the talent to lead. As Laurent Ferreira, CEO of National Bank, stated recently: “We must make bold choices: streamline regulation, reduce barriers and empower Canadian businesses to act with confidence and agility.”

That starts with repealing the IAA.

If we’re serious about securing our economic future, we must return to common sense, restore investor confidence, create a path to yes and make Canada globally competitive again.

This isn’t about left or right. It’s about moving forward. Let’s put shovels in the ground and get Canada building again.

Cody Battershill is a Calgary realtor and founder/spokesperson for CanadaAction.ca, a volunteer-initiated group that supports Canadian energy development and the environmental, social and economic benefits that come with it.